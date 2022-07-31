Gundersen program offers patients short-term nursing home-level care at home

Gundersen Health System and Contessa are partnering once again to expand their in-home care options, with select individuals requiring more intensive services now able to access them in their dwellings.

“There has never been a more crucial time for us to deliver hospital-level care at home than now,” says Heather Schimmers, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for Gundersen.

Gundersen Home Hospital, which launched in spring 2021, enables qualifying patients to receive a hybrid of in-person and virtual care following discharge from an ER or inpatient stay. Gundersen Recover at Home, which debuted earlier this month, follows the same concept but is tailored toward those who would otherwise be admitted to a nursing home.

“Oftentimes there are patients in the hospital who are really close to being able to go home but they need a little bit more intense services,” says Mandi Pericak, clinical operations director for post-acute care at Gundersen. “We need to continue to be innovative, we need to continue to come up with alternative options, and this is a niche between what Home Hospital can offer and being in a brick-and-mortar nursing home.”

Patients must be covered by Quartz Senior Preferred, reside in Wisconsin within 30 miles of Gundersen’s La Crosse campus and have a support person in the residence to qualify for Recover at Home. A recovery care coordinator will arrange in person and telehealth services with acute care RN’s, physical therapists and occupational therapists. Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill of Gundersen general internal medicine will do weekly virtual visits. The 60 day transitional program goes through phases of care intensity as the patient recovers.

“(We want) to make sure that everything is being attended to, that the patient has access to what is needed and is being monitored appropriately,” says Pericak.

Cogbill, who is medical director of Hillview Health Care Center and performs rounds at several other nursing homes, emphasizes the benefits of balancing patient comfort and “top notch” care.

“I think everyone wants the patients who reside in our community to receive the right care, in the right place at the right time,” says Cogbill. “If patients are stable enough to receive care in their own home, where they can be surrounded with the people and the things they love, we want to be able to provide them that.”

Individuals in a hospital or nursing home setting may experience social isolation, Cogbill says, which can impact mental and emotional wellness.

“They miss their bed, the food they are used to eating, their cats and dogs and the things that really make a house a home,” Cogbill says. “(With Recover at Home) they will have the peace of residing in the environment they love the most.”

Recover at Home’s first patient, whose daughter serves as his support patient, has expressed “He is absolutely elated to be home,” says Pericak. “He just couldn’t stop saying how happy he is to not be in a (facility setting).”

Cogbill says Gundersen staff feel fortunate to live and work in a community that is embracing forward thinking, “out of the box” models of care.

“The reality is this is the future of healthcare,” Cogbill says. “So we are very excited to have this option available for the patients for whom it is a good fit.”