Gundersen psychologist warns of social media's effects on teens

Teenagers are notoriously impulsive, and while actions have always had consequences social media has made repercussions more public and enduring, one of the many ramifications of the digital age.

Since the rise of social media some two decades ago, sites, apps and trends have evolved, with Facebook falling out of favor with the younger generation and Instagram and Tik Tok enticing tweens and teens to share more about their lives -- often filtered to perfection -- than ever.

In turn, those picture perfect posts impact the mental health of their peers. And being behind a screen can embolden teens, leading them to post images could lead to inappropriate exchanges and safety concerns or make comments that could come back to haunt them later in life.

The potential harms of social media, says Sarah Long, medical director of child/adolescent psychological and therapy services at Gundersen Health System's behavior health department, have always existed, but as new platforms emerge and cell phones are in more hands than ever, usage -- and therefore negative effects -- have increased.

"The thing with social media is it can have pros and cons," Long says. "You have to understand the inherent risks."

According to a study published last month on JAMA, young teens in a May 2020 survey reported 7.7 hours of non-school related screen time per day, likely in part due to the pandemic reducing social interactions. However, even prior to COVID school closures social media was replacing some face-to-face time, and Long says the lack of in-person communication has stunted social skills for many teens, who are unable to make eye contact, hold a conversation, read social cues or maintain attention. Some also, Long says, have failed to develop a "filter," blurting out comments they should be able to recognize as rude or inappropriate.

Says Long, "They don't know how to interact anymore."

The potential harms of social media are layered and numerous, with bullying able to be done either more discreetly, with individualized messages, or publicly, with critical or harassing blasts made viewable to the masses. On the opposite spectrum, posts that show an idyllic life, with designer clothes, fancy vacations, and a focus on physical appearance, can lead to comparison and distort priorities.

"We can't measure up to all these things," Long says of the airbrushed faces and expensive shoes. "It has a significant effect on self esteem."

Rampant on Instagram and TikTok are diet and fitness related posts, which can trigger body image issues and potentially promote unhealthy behaviors, while Snapchat may be used to exchange inappropriate content due to its "disappearance" of opened posts.

Teens have been targeted by sexual predators and been exploited via the app, and a 2020 survey from Thorn.org found that across social media platforms, 38% reported being bullied or made to feel uncomfortable, and one third reported having had an "online sexual interaction" such as being sent or asked to send nude imagery.

"People may not be there for good reasons," Long says of those lurking behind screens.

Logically, teens understand what they post -- whether a photo they wouldn't want made public, a post using derogatory or offensive language, or threats -- can live forever online, but in the moment they don't seem to compute this, Long says. They may also not think rationally before taking part in dangerous online "challenges" such as the "choking game" and "salt and ice challenge."

"Parents need to be aware what is going on," Long stresses, with monitoring of social media activity in place and limits on age, and usage time, enforced. Some platforms require users to be 13 and older, but those younger can covertly make accounts. Long warns teens are skilled at technology and can find ways around parental protections or content blocks, and may create multiple accounts to hide their activity, with one Instagram for family and another for their peers.

"It's critical for parents to keep up with tech skills," Long says.

Long advocates against parents allowing teens who don't meet the age requirements to falsely create an account, and says activity should be closely monitored from the start. How much time should be allowed on social media, and how much supervision occurs, is "very much individualized," Long says, but any time something "troubling" is posted or there are concerns about impulsive behaviors the issues should be confronted immediately.

If their social media activity is responsible, Long says it is fine to "move towards general monitoring," but parents should consistently check in with their kids about what they are doing, and set time limits.

"Kids get drawn in," Long says, and may fall behind in school, forget to do homework or lose out on sleeping hours.

Parents and guardians can find more information on social media and youth, including "red flags," associated anxiety and parental controls, at https://www.commonsensemedia.org/blog/social-media.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

