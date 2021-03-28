Gundersen, Quartz helping families in need cover insurance premiums through HealthConnect

Since the HealthConnect program launched last October, Gundersen Health System and Quartz have assisted over a dozen families in covering health insurance premiums, at an average of $60 in savings each month.
HealthConnect, a collaboration between Great Rivers United Way, Gundersen Health System and Quartz and funded by the latter two entities, was developed in early 2021 and launched around five months ago. La Crosse County families at between 100% and 150% of the Federal Poverty Level — the equivalent of $26,200 and $39,300 income a year, respectively, for a family of four — are eligible.
“This is a partnership that is really meant to improve the health of our community by enabling people to have better insurance that can move them towards more preventative care,” says Dr. Marilu Bintz, Gundersen chief population health officer. “We know if you ignore preventive care, the health care system and the community frequently end up facing advanced disease that is not just more expensive for the patient but a much greater burden for the patient and the family — their support system — and the community.”
Approximately 5% of La Crosse County residents do not have health insurance, according to U.S. Census data, and 13 families or individuals have participated in HealthConnect since its launch, with seven currently being assisted. The program covers an average of $60.56 a month towards insurance premiums, and while funded through Gundersen and Quartz, participants are able to use other health care providers, as it is tied to Healthcare Marketplace.
“People who engage in this aren’t limited to getting their care at Gundersen,” Bintz says. “This wasn’t about driving patients to Gundersen, it’s about improving the health of our community (by helping them) taking advantage of what health insurance offers us.”
Participants in HealthConnect must be U.S. citizens or legal residents and purchase a Silver level insurance plan through the Marketplace, and will receive financial assistance in the form of Advanced Premium Tax Credits.
“From a high level view, we certainly know patients who take advantage of preventive care incur much less cost both to them and the health care system. ... Those savings are quite clear because people are engaging in health maintenance rather than acute, sick care,” Bintz says.
HealthConnect occurred independently of the pandemic, Bintz says, with work on the program starting three months before the local onset of the coronavirus, but the actual launch in October, when La Crosse County was in the midst of a coronavirus case spike, was fortuitous.
“We know a lot of the tragedies of the pandemic, including job loss and thereby insurance loss or being unable to afford the premiums — the timing has actually been very good in helping to deal with the financial sacrifices that have been imposed by the pandemic,” Bintz says.
La Crosse County resident Renee Hoff enrolled in HealthConnect early January following her retirement in late 2020 and has been pleased with the program. Hoff was looking for insurance via the Marketplace and was advised that, due to her income level ,she might qualify for and benefit from HealthConnect.
“They were so nice and so helpful,” Hoff says of contacting United Way to inquire.
On a financial level, “everything helps,” Hoff says, but the the sense of security — and her appreciation for the program — was even more profound.
“Emotionally it was a very large impact,” says Hoff. “It’s very important to the community that they are working together to help families. I hope more people hear about it so they can (utilize HealthConnect).”
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.