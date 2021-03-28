Gundersen, Quartz helping families in need cover insurance premiums through HealthConnect

“People who engage in this aren’t limited to getting their care at Gundersen,” Bintz says. “This wasn’t about driving patients to Gundersen, it’s about improving the health of our community (by helping them) taking advantage of what health insurance offers us.”

Participants in HealthConnect must be U.S. citizens or legal residents and purchase a Silver level insurance plan through the Marketplace, and will receive financial assistance in the form of Advanced Premium Tax Credits.

“From a high level view, we certainly know patients who take advantage of preventive care incur much less cost both to them and the health care system. ... Those savings are quite clear because people are engaging in health maintenance rather than acute, sick care,” Bintz says.

HealthConnect occurred independently of the pandemic, Bintz says, with work on the program starting three months before the local onset of the coronavirus, but the actual launch in October, when La Crosse County was in the midst of a coronavirus case spike, was fortuitous.

“We know a lot of the tragedies of the pandemic, including job loss and thereby insurance loss or being unable to afford the premiums — the timing has actually been very good in helping to deal with the financial sacrifices that have been imposed by the pandemic,” Bintz says.