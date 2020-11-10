Gundersen, Quartz offering insurance premium assistance for low income families

A new program from Great Rivers United Way, Gundersen Health System and Quartz will help low income families pay insurance premiums.

HealthConnect, being funded by Gundersen Health System and Quartz, will assist in covering insurance premiums for La Crosse County families with an income between 100% and 150% of the Federal Poverty Level, the equivalent of $26,200 and $39,300 income a year for a family of four. Approximately 5% of La Crosse County residents do not have health insurance, according to U.S. Census data.

“This program is consistent with our system’s mission to improve the health of our communities. It also offers an opportunity to reduce costs through improved care for La Crosse County residents in need,” says Dr. Marilu Bintz, Chief Population Health Officer for Gundersen Health System.

Participants in HealthConnect must be U.S. citizens or legal residents and purchase a Silver level insurance plan through the Marketplace, and will receive financial assistance in the form of Advanced Premium Tax Credits

“La Crosse County residents are struggling to afford basic expenses, including health care. HealthConnect is a new way for us to help meet that need,” says Mary Kay Wolf, executive director of Great Rivers United Way.

For more information or to apply for HealthConnect, visit www.gruw.org/healthconnect.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

