Adding a Solea All-Tissue Laser to Gundersen Health System’s Pediatric Dentistry services is the latest milestone in the hospital’s population health strategy of making care accessible for all individuals in the community. Access to timely and high-quality dental care greatly reduces the need for more emergent and drastic procedures when issues are left untreated.

Pediatric Dentistry often sees patients needing advanced care. The state-of-the-art Solea Laser not only improves patient treatments, it increases availability for scheduling more patients with urgent dental needs.

Pediatric dental appointments currently book around 4-6 months out; however, with the addition of the Solea Laser equipment, two additional patients can be scheduled each day, which opens availability to treat eight extra patients per week.

“As a pediatric dentist, I see kids every day ranging from infants to teenagers. Often, my patients have significant dental needs, including a high rate of tooth decay and severe dental phobias,” said Mark Moeller, DDS, Pediatric Dentistry. “Though we strive to be as comforting as possible, some procedures can be too much for kids to handle, which results in emotional trauma and the need for sedation or general anesthesia.”

Dr. Moeller said the Solea All-Tissue Laser is becoming a popular interest among pediatric dentists due to its unique ability to provide treatments without needle injections or the startling noises and vibrations from traditional dental tools that often frighten children.

“Kids are most afraid of needles, drills and pain when visiting the dentist,” Dr. Moeller said. “When we can eliminate these fearful things, it results in more comfortable, positive patient experiences. Adding the Solea Laser to Gundersen’s Pediatric Dentistry services is an amazing opportunity to improve patient outcomes and reduce stress among the kids we serve.”

Solea Laser services are currently difficult to come by within the community. With great thanks to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and generous community supporters for making this investment possible, the laser will offer several necessities and benefits for area patients, including the following:

Eligibility for Medicare patients or those without dental insurance

Faster treatment times

No aerosols produced during treatment, increasing safety protocol

Automatic sterilization as the laser removes tooth decay

No instruments used in the mouth, increasing patient safety

Improved comfort and treatment standards for patients with disabilities or special needs

Gundersen’s overall fundraising goal for purchasing the laser was $150,000. Dairyland Power Cooperative recently committed to donating $5,000 toward completing this goal, exemplifying the powerful impact of local organizations partnering together to support and invest in important community needs.

“Dairyland is proud to support Gundersen Health System and their efforts to make healthcare accessible to everyone in our community,” said Brent Ridge, Dairyland president & CEO. “As a cooperative committed to supporting our local communities, we are pleased to collaborate with Gundersen to aid in the Pediatric Dentistry laser project.”

To learn more about supporting future projects like this, contact the Gundersen Medical Foundation at (608) 775-6600, email gmf@gunderenhealth.org or visit gundersenhealth.org/foundation.