Gundersen receives extra vaccine doses this week, but eligible individuals far outnumber supply

It's been around seven weeks since the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived and were administered in La Crosse County, and while the local rollout has gained speed over the past month, the projected timeline extends much farther than desired.

Thus far, around 17,100 doses have been given in La Crosse County between both phase 1A and the first sector of phase 1B individuals.

Currently, Gundersen Health System is giving 4,000 shots per week -- half first doses, half the required second doses, spaced three weeks apart -- and if that pace continues, it would be several months before all of the hospital's first sector of 1B patients systemwide were vaccinated.

There are between 67,000 to 70,000 patients in the 65 and over age group served at Gundersen's regional locations, and while some may opt out of vaccination or receive doses at other locations, the pace will only decrease once the next group of 1B individuals -- which includes educators, those in congregate living settings such as mental health facilities or jails, child care providers, utility workers, grocery store employees and more -- becomes eligible in early March.

"When you add in all those other groups, that's going to add multiple thousands to that number," says Lisa Wied, president of clinical operations at Gundersen.