Gundersen receives extra vaccine doses this week, but eligible individuals far outnumber supply

It's been around seven weeks since the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived and were administered in La Crosse County, and while the local rollout has gained speed over the past month, the projected timeline extends much farther than desired.
Thus far, around 17,100 doses have been given in La Crosse County between both phase 1A and the first sector of phase 1B individuals.
Currently, Gundersen Health System is giving 4,000 shots per week -- half first doses, half the required second doses, spaced three weeks apart -- and if that pace continues, it would be several months before all of the hospital's first sector of 1B patients systemwide were vaccinated.
There are between 67,000 to 70,000 patients in the 65 and over age group served at Gundersen's regional locations, and while some may opt out of vaccination or receive doses at other locations, the pace will only decrease once the next group of 1B individuals -- which includes educators, those in congregate living settings such as mental health facilities or jails, child care providers, utility workers, grocery store employees and more -- becomes eligible in early March.
"When you add in all those other groups, that's going to add multiple thousands to that number," says Lisa Wied, president of clinical operations at Gundersen.
In following the "tight ethical guidelines of the state," there will be no differentiation between all those in eligible phases in terms of appointment priority, says Wied. Once the next group opens, and for subsequent phases with overlap, it will be first come, first serve regardless if, for example, a person is elderly or a young educator.
Fortunately, there is a possibility the rollout will pick up steam if the good fortune Gundersen received this week is recurrent. On Monday, the hospital was informed it would be given an extra 1,400 doses, which Wied calls "A miracle -- great news."
For the past few days, Gundersen has been working diligently to open up vaccination slots at its Onalaska location to utilize the additional doses, reserving around half for some of the 5,700 eligible individuals who left voicemails at the La Crosse hospital on a single day, and the other half posted in the MyChart patient portal for qualifying patients to self schedule appointments.
Should any slots remain, they will be listed in MyChart mid to late morning Thursday and patients currently eligible for their shot -- those 65 and older, regardless of comorbidities or health conditions -- are encouraged to check.
While fortuitous this week, Gundersen, Mayo and other vaccine sites are at "the mercy" of the state when it comes to allocation, and while dose requests are put in weekly, there is no guarantee they will fully filled.
If on a given week the order is short, Gundersen may need to contact already scheduled patients to reschedule. As supply is so limited, those who have already signed up for their first or second dose of the vaccine are strongly advised to keep their appointments.
In addition to Gundersen's 4,000 weekly doses, Mayo is giving around 2,500 a week, and the La Crosse County Health Department received its first small shipment earlier this week. It is being reserved for eligible county workers, including police, those volunteering to be vaccinators and some public-facing human service workers.
Ideally, as the Health Department receives more supply, it will take on administering many of the doses to area school staff come March, with a potential county-run vaccine clinic serving up to 500 people a day.
The assistance of local pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS, which have been handling most of the inoculations at long term care facilities, will play a considerable role once they can serve the general public.
The approval of vaccines in addition to the Pfizer and Moderna versions -- the Johnson and Johnson incarnation is expected soon -- will offer a valuable boost in supply.
Gundersen has partnered with Winona and Monroe counties to help with vaccinating their residents, and hopes to assist La Crosse County with mass vaccinations once greater supply is obtained.
"As health care providers, Gundersen and Mayo are doing the best we can to vaccinate as many people as possible," Wied says. "This has never been done and we understand people are frustrated. We are doing all that we can to meet the community need. But we are really reliant on that vaccine delivery. We have people working weekends and nights, we have doctors giving vaccines now, we are working on getting people trained to be vaccinators but there is only so much we can do."
As "there is no playbook on how to handle mass vaccines in our county, in our state or federally," Wied reiterates the need for patience. And as some 70-80% of the population must be vaccinated in order for the coronavirus pandemic to be under control, precautions remain crucial, even among those who have had their shots.
"People can't forget that we still have COVID in our community, and people are dying, and people are in our hospitals very sick, and people are (COVID) positive in our communities. We still have outbreaks and we cannot lose sight of that," Wied emphasizes.
"The vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel but we're still in that tunnel. I can not impress (enough) upon people to mask, to wash and to socially distance. We have the hope but then we still have the sadness, because we haven't cured everyone yet."
Gundersen has committed to providing updates on vaccine appointment status and dose numbers each week. For more information, visit gundersenhealth.org, follow the hospital’s social media channels or watch for information each week from the local media.
Patients at Gundersen and Mayo will be contacted through their online patient portal or by letter when they are eligible to schedule an appointment for vaccination.
Residents without a healthcare provider can fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Interest Form at https://hipaa.jotform.com/210124015690139 or call 608-785-6240.
After completing the form, those eligible for the current phase of vaccination, as determined by the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) and the WI Department of Health Services, will be referred to a vaccinator for scheduling. This process may take up to one week.
