Gundersen receives Patriotic Employer Seven Seals Award

When Capt. Angela Manke departed for Fort Hood in Texas for a year of service, she of course had worries, but the status of her employment back home was not one of them.
Manke, an audiologist at Gundersen Health System, says her job was not only held for her, but she received nothing but support prior to her departure, during her leave, and upon her return.
In appreciation of her considerate employer, Manke nominated Gundersen Health System for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriotic Employer Seven Seals Award. Out of 2,640 nomination applications submitted nationwide, Gundersen was one of just five entities in Wisconsin to receive the honor.
In a Zoom ceremony presided over by Col. Gerald Meyer, Area 4 chair for Western Wisconsin, Manke presented Gundersen CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber with the award, given "in recognition of significant individual or organizational achievement, initiative, or support that promotes and supports the ESGR mission."
In her nomination essay, Manke wrote in part, "Having a provider be out of the clinic can put a lot of stress on the staff, providers and patients. Despite this, (Gundersen has) been nothing but supportive and accommodating to my (military) duties."
Though physically absent from the hospital, Manke says she was kept in the fold, updated on happenings at work, sent care packages by co-workers and offered continuous well-wishes. Colleagues took care of her patients, while human resources helped her through all the necessary paperwork for her leave. Rathgaber, Manke says, reached out to members of her department to ask how she was doing and pass along kind words.
Manke, who also serves as an audiologist in the military, said during the award presentation, "I could only do that duty and do it well because of my support back at (Gundersen). To have peace of mind to go away for an entire year ... they took that burden off my shoulders and I can't thank them enough."
Rathgaber said Gundersen was humbled by the award, and expressed his respect and admiration for Manke. Accolades for the hospital's employees, Rathgaber said, "are the most special awards we receive. It's a distinct privilege to accept this award on behalf of Gundersen."
