Gundersen receives Patriotic Employer Seven Seals Award

When Capt. Angela Manke departed for Fort Hood in Texas for a year of service, she of course had worries, but the status of her employment back home was not one of them.

Manke, an audiologist at Gundersen Health System, says her job was not only held for her, but she received nothing but support prior to her departure, during her leave, and upon her return.

In appreciation of her considerate employer, Manke nominated Gundersen Health System for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriotic Employer Seven Seals Award. Out of 2,640 nomination applications submitted nationwide, Gundersen was one of just five entities in Wisconsin to receive the honor.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a Zoom ceremony presided over by Col. Gerald Meyer, Area 4 chair for Western Wisconsin, Manke presented Gundersen CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber with the award, given "in recognition of significant individual or organizational achievement, initiative, or support that promotes and supports the ESGR mission."

In her nomination essay, Manke wrote in part, "Having a provider be out of the clinic can put a lot of stress on the staff, providers and patients. Despite this, (Gundersen has) been nothing but supportive and accommodating to my (military) duties."