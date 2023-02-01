Gundersen Health System in La Crosse is accepting applications from those interested in becoming an on-call victim advocate volunteer.

The volunteers respond to Gundersen’s Emergency Services to help victims of violent crimes, including domestic violence and sexual assault. Their shifts cover nights, weekends and holidays when Gundersen’s Crime Victim Services department is not staffed.

“These advocates and volunteers are really filling in that gap that is much needed and are able to offer folks support during one of the hardest times of their lives,” said Chelsey, lead victim advocate at Gundersen Health System.

During an on-call shift, volunteers may go about their regular routine but must be available to respond to Emergency Services in La Crosse within a reasonable time.

Volunteers do not need previous experience to apply. Gundersen provides 40 hours of required advocate training to prepare them to provide trauma-informed, nonjudgmental advocacy to victims and survivors.

Gundersen Crime Victim Services plans to hold its next training in the early spring. Chelsey said more training courses and opportunities will be available later this year.

Those interested in applying for the program can fill out an application by going to gundersenhealth.org/careers/volunteer-services.