The National Institutes of Health is seeking participants for a decade-long medical research program, with data results to help individualize health care.

Gundersen Health System in La Crosse is one of four consortia, along with Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, to represent the state in the All of Us Research program, with individuals 18 and older invited to visit the hospital to register for the study. As calls for enrollment were largely interrupted by the pandemic, a nationwide campaign to highlight the program kicks off next month.

In March 2015, the NIH formed the Precision Medicine Initiative Working Group of the Advisory Committee to the Director, which provided the basis for All of Us. Some 500,000 researchers from different backgrounds and fields are currently conducting 400,000 ongoing projects, with 425,000 core participants enrolled and another 575,000 sought. Individuals 18 and older of diverse races, sexes, age groups, socioeconomic backgrounds, ethnicities and geographic locations are being sought to share their medical history and records and samples of blood, urine, and/or saliva for lab and DNA tests. Participants will be followed over a 10 year period.

Having an extensive, representative database will help in "answering precision medicine questions," said Gundersen pediatric allergist Dr. Todd Mahr. "Like, 'How do we prevent chronic pain that affects 100 million people in the United States? Can we develop pain medicine that is potentially not addictive? Can we help develop cancer cures? How can we slow or potentially slow different types of dementia?' My dad died of Alzheimer's disease, so anything I could do to contribute to that knowledge base would be worthwhile."

Health care is not one-size-fits all, and through the conducting of thousands of studies researchers strive to customize medical care to the individual. By taking into account genetics, lifestyle, environment and more, patients can be better informed of medical conditions they are susceptible to, matched with the best treatment earlier and likely save on health care costs.

Thus far, research projects include using data to predict hospital readmission rates for potentially life threatening sepsis, finding social determinants of health -- "This includes delay in getting medical care, not having health insurance, unstable housing and lower education levels," said Mahr -- increases the risk. Researchers have also found high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes can contribute to dementia, and that heart disease rates are higher among Latino and Hispanic persons than past studies have shown.

"These are just a couple things that are being looked at already that are really quite amazing," Mahr said.

All of Us is also taking a deep look at COVID-19. Over 99,000 individuals participated in the COPE survey, sharing the impact the pandemic had on their mental health, well-being and everyday life. Electronic Health Record data is being reviewed to identify patterns in symptoms and severity of coronavirus infection, and researchers are looking at antibodies and long term effects of COVID.

At present, over 2,000 participants have been enrolled in All of Us through Gundersen Health System locations, and some 24,000 total across Wisconsin. Interested persons can fill out their information via an app or online and then have their blood and urine collected at a participating clinic or a cheek swab conducted at a pop up site.

Participants will have access to their DNA results and health data, receive updates on studies and may be asked to take surveys or provided additional samples.

"This is a chance to help your fellow humans and it's also a chance to learn more about your own health," Mahr said. "Having access to that database is going to be absolutely fantastic for our society to look at, 'What are all these things that affect our health?' and come up with some really good answers."

For more information on All of Us or to register, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/wisconsin, call Gundersen at 608-775-2171 or email allofus@gundersenhealth.org.

Pediatric enrollment is anticipated to begin late 2023 or early 2024. Information on popup registration sites will be shared by Gundersen and All of Us as they occur.