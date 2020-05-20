Gundersen relaxing some visitor restrictions

Gundersen Health System is relaxing some visitor restrictions at its La Crosse hospital after previously disallowing all visitors as a COVID-19 precaution.
As of May 20, adult patients will be allowed one visitor, age 18 or older, per 24-hour period. One support person may be present at a time for nursery, pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit patients, with no more than two different people visiting in a 24-hour period.
Visitor exceptions may also be made for end-of-life care, interpreter/communication needs and labor and delivery.
Gundersen will continue to have measures in place to ensure the health and safety of patients, visitors and staff.
Policies continue to be in line with other state and national guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This includes requiring all patients, support people and visitors to bring and wear their own cloth face covering at all times while in the facility. Staff will also be masked. In addition, all patients and visitors must be spaced six feet apart from others.
All guests, patients and employees will be asked whether they are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 prior to entrance and have their temperature taken. Those with symptoms including a temperature of 100.0 F, new cough, shortness of breath or unexplained body aches will not be permitted in the hospital. This applies to hospital staff as well. Entrance points to the hospital will be limited to allow for thorough screening.
Visitors who have had a diagnosis of COVID-19 in the last 14 days are not allowed, and in turn patients being treated for the virus may not have any visitors.
Visitor guidelines for Gundersen Clinics, emergency services, surgery and the outpatient surgery center currently remain the same and are being reviewed. Any changes will be shared once finalized.
Gundersen will continue to evaluate visitor guidelines and may update them as the COVID-19 response continues to evolve locally, regionally and nationally.
