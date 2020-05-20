Gundersen relaxing some visitor restrictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gundersen Health System is relaxing some visitor restrictions at its La Crosse hospital after previously disallowing all visitors as a COVID-19 precaution.

As of May 20, adult patients will be allowed one visitor, age 18 or older, per 24-hour period. One support person may be present at a time for nursery, pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit patients, with no more than two different people visiting in a 24-hour period.

Visitor exceptions may also be made for end-of-life care, interpreter/communication needs and labor and delivery.

Gundersen will continue to have measures in place to ensure the health and safety of patients, visitors and staff.

Policies continue to be in line with other state and national guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This includes requiring all patients, support people and visitors to bring and wear their own cloth face covering at all times while in the facility. Staff will also be masked. In addition, all patients and visitors must be spaced six feet apart from others.