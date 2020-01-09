Gundersen researchers find lobectomy increases life expectancy in small cell lung cancer patients

Of the 3,879 early stage cases identified between 2004 to 2013, 80.7% received concurrent chemo and PCI, with a median 31.2 month survival length post treatment. Those who underwent surgery of the affected lung lobe, followed by chemotherapy and PCI, survived another 93 months, while individuals with just surgery and chemo lived an additional 61.7 months. Surgery is not a viable option for individuals with later stage small cell lung cancer.

Found almost exclusively in heavy smokers, small cell lung cancer accounts for 10% to 15% of all lung cancers and is both quicker to metastasize and slower to show symptoms than non-small lung cancer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Only four percent of cases are diagnosed in the early stage. By the time patients experience signs such as coughing up blood, hoarseness and shortness of breath, the cancer has likely already spread. As with most diseases, a delay in detection drastically worsens the prognosis.

"Small cell lung cancer is a really, really difficult disease," Parsons says. "The vast majority of cases are diagnosed in late stage. That's why it's so hard to study."