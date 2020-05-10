Gundersen researchers have sequenced viral genomes from 54 tri-state cases of COVID-19

The majority of the outside substrains in local cases of COVID-19 traveled from China to Europe, then to the U.S., where they spread from the east coast to the Midwest. Strains found on the west and east coasts differ, Kenny says, with local cases a mix of the two.

A single strand of the RNA genome has 29,903 nucleotides (letters), and about every second case of the virus will have a change in a letter. The average transmission time is seven days, with a mutation rate of two per month.

“At the most basic level, the virus makes occasional ‘spelling mistakes’ when it copies its genome during infection and these mutations are faithfully carried in all subsequent infections by that particular virus,” Kenny says.

Researchers can develop family trees of individual variants to help identify and understand clusters and spread, which can be especially useful when looking at patterns of infection in health care institutions. From these patterns, it can be inferenced if precautionary methods are proving sufficient.

Should an infected health-care worker share strains of the virus with a patient the worker personally encountered, this could raise "significant concerns" about the effectiveness of the personal protective equipment being used.