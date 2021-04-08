Gundersen researchers identify 2 new COVID-19 variants in the area, bringing total to 5

"I look to our East and West at what's happening in Michigan and Minnesota, and how their cases and hospitalizations are trending up. And I think Wisconsin is probably going to be looking at something similar in the coming weeks," Kenny says.

"In Wisconsin, our cases are up 32% over the last 14 days. In Michigan, they're up at 89%. In Minnesota, they're up 53%. Their hospitalizations are increasing roughly in parallel with their increase of cases. I think here in our region people have started to relax a little bit more because in the recent past we've had quite low case numbers."

Kenny stresses the importance of remaining vigilant about masking, distancing, and sanitation, and urges individuals -- all persons 16 and older are now eligible in Wisconsin -- to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the current versions of which are "very effective against most if perhaps not all of these various substrains," he says.

"I'm very encouraged to see that 40% of people in La Crosse County have had at least one dose of vaccine, and our neighboring counties are all up above 30%. So it's great to see people being enthusiastic to get the vaccine," Kenny says. "To get back to normal life -- vaccination is going to be the the path by which we do that. (We need to) increase our vaccination rate as fast as we can."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.