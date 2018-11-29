Gundersen Health System’s average rate increase of 1.7 percent effective Jan. 1 gives it a 21-year streak of declining annual rate increases, according to a news release.
The price adjustments in combined hospital and clinic rates are lower than the level that Wisconsin law requires health care facilities to run legal ads announcing such changes, but Gundersen opted to release the average increase figure. The public notice level is tied to the most recent Consumer Price Increase, which is 2.1 percent this year.
Gundersen will operate with an effective net reimbursement increase of about 0.09 percent after adjusting for low payment rates from Medicare and Medicaid and discounts provided to commercial insurance and private payers, according to the news release.
“Gundersen remains committed to providing high-quality care to the communities we serve and offering an outstanding experience for patients, while improving the affordability of care for everyone,” said Dr. Scott Rathgaber, Gundersen’s chief executive officer.
“We realize the financial pressure healthcare services bring to our patients and their families. Despite facing increasing costs for prescription drugs, medical devices and life-saving equipment, Gundersen is focused on keeping care affordable throughout our system,” Rathgaber said.
