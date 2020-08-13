Gundersen, Scenic Bluffs opening new dental clinic next month

Gundersen Health System and Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers have partnered in founding a new dental clinic in La Crosse, set to open Sept. 3.
With the assistance of a Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation grant, Gundersen purchased the space, located in the lower level of the Smile Care Dental Center at 2030 Seventh St., near the Gundersen hospital, and renovations are expected to be completed by the end of this month.
The clinic will be operated by Scenic Bluffs, a nonprofit that focuses on providing health care in underserved areas and also has dental care locations in Cashton and Viroqua.
"Scenic Bluffs is passionate about our work, which is grounded in prevention of disease and staying well. Our team works together, creatively bringing services that attend to the individual needs of each person as they come to us, reducing barriers and focusing on health-care access, regardless of circumstances," says Mari Freiberg, CEO of Scenic Bluffs. "This partnership allows us to bring care close to home for La Crosse area residents who depend on us for services. We are so pleased to be in La Crosse again with dental care."
The clinic will initially be open one day per week, with an expanded schedule as the fall progresses. Scenic Bluffs accepts Wisconsin Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurance, as well as serving those who are uninsured.
A sliding-fee scale program is available to those with or without insurance, with qualifications based on the individual’s household size and income.
"Thanks to the collaborative approach with Scenic Bluffs and the philanthropic investment by generous donors, our community will have another option to access necessary dental care," says Mandy Nogle, director of development for Gundersen Medical Foundation. "This collaboration showcases the power of philanthropy and the giving spirit of the people of our community. It's a winning combination when the resources are combined for the benefit of all. It is uplifting to see this kind of strategic philanthropy in action."
Providing adequate access to dental care is a key part of Gundersen’s population health strategy, says Kraig Schuster, vice president of Gundersen's Team 4. He said early access to dental care is proven to improve quality of life and decrease the adverse effects of many chronic illnesses, in turn reducing the cost of health care.
Says Doug Ballweg, CEO of Delta Dental of Wisconsin, “We look forward to our collaboration and closing the gap to dental care for our most vulnerable populations.”
For more information, visit scenicbluffs.org.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
