Gundersen, Scenic Bluffs opening new dental clinic next month

Gundersen Health System and Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers have partnered in founding a new dental clinic in La Crosse, set to open Sept. 3.

With the assistance of a Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation grant, Gundersen purchased the space, located in the lower level of the Smile Care Dental Center at 2030 Seventh St., near the Gundersen hospital, and renovations are expected to be completed by the end of this month.

The clinic will be operated by Scenic Bluffs, a nonprofit that focuses on providing health care in underserved areas and also has dental care locations in Cashton and Viroqua.

"Scenic Bluffs is passionate about our work, which is grounded in prevention of disease and staying well. Our team works together, creatively bringing services that attend to the individual needs of each person as they come to us, reducing barriers and focusing on health-care access, regardless of circumstances," says Mari Freiberg, CEO of Scenic Bluffs. "This partnership allows us to bring care close to home for La Crosse area residents who depend on us for services. We are so pleased to be in La Crosse again with dental care."