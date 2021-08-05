Gundersen seeing increase in vaccination demand, not yet requiring staff inoculation

Gundersen Health System is seeing an increase in patients seeking the COVID-19 vaccine, but is not yet mandating staff have the shots.
Mayo Clinic locations, including in La Crosse, and other state facilities, including the Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin, UW Health and Ascension Wisconsin, have now issued vaccine requirements for employees — though Mayo staff may opt out if they complete a declination process, including completion of education modules.
Dr. Todd Kowalski, infectious disease specialist at Gundersen, says the hospital "strongly encourages all our employees to get vaccinated, and we are approaching the 85% rate of Gundersen employees being vaccinated. That's a rate we're always looking to improve upon but its a very good rate compared to some places. In terms of a requirement we are continually evaluating what is the right approach as we move forward for our health system."
Overall, Gundersen has been providing more shots in recent weeks than earlier in the summer, quite possibly due to the spread of the more infectious, more severe delta variant. Doses peaked in early April, Kowalski says, with over 6,300 given in a single week across the system, and after hitting a low around a month ago appointments and walkins have picked up.
It is a pattern being seeing across the U.S., with an ABC News analysis of of CDC data over the past three weeks showing all 50 states have seen an increase in its average of first doses given, with the country wide rate of first doses up by over 73%.
Per DHS data, Wisconsin has seen steady increase in recent weeks, going from 37,402 doses the week of July 4 -- the lowest rate since since mid-December, shortly after vaccine approval -- to 45,574 shots the week of July 25.
As of Wednesday, 49.5% of Wisconsin residents were fully vaccinated, as were 55.7% of La Crosse County residents.
"We are starting to see some uptick even in the last week and it looks as if it may hold true for this week given where we are with the numbers," Kowalski says of Gundersen's shots administered. "We seen an uptick for a couple weeks from where we were and I think that's similar to around the nation, where some places are being hard hit with the delta variant, and it looks like that's carrying over and we're starting to see that too."
Mayo Clinic Health System, which has given a total of 53,556 doses across its locations, said it had not seen a rise in vaccination as of Wednesday. Gundersen, the larger of the systems, has administered a higher number of doses but an exact total was not available by press time.
While delta has spurred some of those who have held off to get their shots, how many will still abstain is unknown. Kowalksi has hope the rates of vaccination will continue to climb.
"I do believe there is still a large group of people out there who are willing to get the shot and they've been waiting for a variety of reasons, whether for more information about safety, waiting for full FDA approval -- we know they're expediting that -- and (surveys indicate) there's a fair number of people who've been waiting until they can get it from their trusted primary care physician," Kowalski says. "One of my great hopes is our patients, if they have questions about the vaccines, if they have concerns, if they're just not sure yet — talk to your clinician."
Per the American Medical Association, 96% of practicing physicians have completed the vaccine series, and Kowalski notes, "There's a reason for that. I think if (patients) talk to their regular doctor, there is a really good chance they'll have a better understanding of how beneficial this vaccine is."
Time is off the essence with infections rising nationwide and more variants being discovered worldwide. The World Health Organization, with categorizes the alpha, beta, gamma and delta strains as variants of concerns, is also tracking eta, iota, kappa and lambda, currently variants of interest. The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene had confirmed 418 cases of delta in Wisconsin as of Thursday.
Cases have not only risen across the country and state, but hospitalizations as well. According to DHS, Wisconsin is experiencing its highest patient count since late April. While the Western Wisconsin is not experiencing "significant change" in numbers at this time, rates in the North Central Region are growing by 105%. Statewide, 22.3% of hospitals are at overall peak capacity, and 38.1% have ICUs at peak capacity.
At Gundersen's La Crosse hospital, inpatients are on the rise. After a low of under four people a day on average from late spring through mid July, "in the last couple weeks we're seeing that increase now to six to 10, some critically ill, on the ventilators," Kowalski says.
"This includes people as young as teenagers now we've been caring for," Kowalski notes. "What is happening nationally, we're not immune to that locally -- younger people getting sicker than what has previously been demonstrated with the original/ancestral strain of COVID."
The correlation of low vaccination rates and hospitalizations states across the nation is profound, with Vermont boasting the highest inoculation rate and seeing very low hospitalizations, and places with fewer people immunized, like Louisiana and Arkansas, seeing a spike.
With schools set to start fall semester in the coming weeks, coronavirus spread is of heightened concern as a vaccine is not yet approved for youth under 12. With Pfizer shots spaced three weeks apart, those over 12 have time to complete the vaccine series before resumption of classes, but will not be considered fully vaccinated until two weeks post second dose.
"As we enter into the school season anyone who is eligible, and everyone who is eligible, for their own health and wellbeing and the safety of their communities -- and even just to maintain some sense of normalcy that we've enjoyed the last couple of months -- should get vaccinated," Kowalski says.
Full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine is expected by early September. Currently, the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being administered under emergency use authorization.