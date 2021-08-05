Gundersen seeing increase in vaccination demand, not yet requiring staff inoculation

Per DHS data, Wisconsin has seen steady increase in recent weeks, going from 37,402 doses the week of July 4 -- the lowest rate since since mid-December, shortly after vaccine approval -- to 45,574 shots the week of July 25.

As of Wednesday, 49.5% of Wisconsin residents were fully vaccinated, as were 55.7% of La Crosse County residents.

"We are starting to see some uptick even in the last week and it looks as if it may hold true for this week given where we are with the numbers," Kowalski says of Gundersen's shots administered. "We seen an uptick for a couple weeks from where we were and I think that's similar to around the nation, where some places are being hard hit with the delta variant, and it looks like that's carrying over and we're starting to see that too."

Mayo Clinic Health System, which has given a total of 53,556 doses across its locations, said it had not seen a rise in vaccination as of Wednesday. Gundersen, the larger of the systems, has administered a higher number of doses but an exact total was not available by press time.

While delta has spurred some of those who have held off to get their shots, how many will still abstain is unknown. Kowalksi has hope the rates of vaccination will continue to climb.

