Gundersen seeing offseason spike in pediatric RSV hospitalizations

Respiratory syncytial virus typically peaks in December and January, but Wisconsin has been experiencing a rush of interseasonal cases, with infections starting to emerge in July and continuing to impact area youth.

During an average year, around 58,000 youth 5 and under are hospitalized for RSV nationwide, as are some 177,000 adults 65 and older. Gundersen Health System typically admits up to 200 RSV patients each year, but in 2020 there wasn't a single inpatient, likely due to coronavirus precautions. However, the hospital is now caring for five to 10 youth a week, numbers matching a typical winter season.

It's a trend happening statewide -- per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Weekly Respiratory Report, for the week ending Aug. 21 18.3% of patients tested for RSV were positive, with 298 total infections.

Gundersen pediatric hospitalist Dr. Nicole Hennessy says it's "definitely our fear" that the off season spike may indicate an extreme winter surge in RSV.

RSV, like the coronavirus, is spread primarily through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing but can also be contracted through direct contact with a contaminated surface. Per the CDC, between 100 to 500 youth under 5 die from RSV each year, and the virus is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia for infants.