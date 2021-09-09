Gundersen seeing offseason spike in pediatric RSV hospitalizations

Respiratory syncytial virus typically peaks in December and January, but Wisconsin has been experiencing a rush of interseasonal cases, with infections starting to emerge in July and continuing to impact area youth.
During an average year, around 58,000 youth 5 and under are hospitalized for RSV nationwide, as are some 177,000 adults 65 and older. Gundersen Health System typically admits up to 200 RSV patients each year, but in 2020 there wasn't a single inpatient, likely due to coronavirus precautions. However, the hospital is now caring for five to 10 youth a week, numbers matching a typical winter season.
It's a trend happening statewide -- per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Weekly Respiratory Report, for the week ending Aug. 21 18.3% of patients tested for RSV were positive, with 298 total infections.
Gundersen pediatric hospitalist Dr. Nicole Hennessy says it's "definitely our fear" that the off season spike may indicate an extreme winter surge in RSV.
RSV, like the coronavirus, is spread primarily through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing but can also be contracted through direct contact with a contaminated surface. Per the CDC, between 100 to 500 youth under 5 die from RSV each year, and the virus is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia for infants.
"We basically saw no RSV or flu last year, so I think we have a group of kids that have really never been exposed to a lot of illnesses because they were out of school and their siblings were out of school so they weren't bringing it home," says Hennessy. "They (otherwise) probably would have gotten exposed last year and had their antibodies and would have handled it easier this year."
Symptoms of RSV are similar to those of cold and flu, including coughing, sneezing, fever and runny nose. The condition can also cause severe breathing problems, weakness, irritability and lack of appetite in infants. There is no treatment for infection outside of symptom management, which may include oxygen supplementation or fluids for dehydration.
Generally, Hennessy says, RSV symptoms are most intense around day four or five, "but this year it really hasn't been peaking until much later, so kids are sicker over a longer period of time than we typically expect."
Recovery is also taking longer, Hennessy says, with a normal RSV hospital stay only two to three days and recent pediatric patients requiring five to seven days in the facility and more intensive support.
"Most of time we are able to treat them on the general pediatric floor, but a lot of them are needing to be taken care of in our pediatric intensive care unit, which is a surprise," Hennessy says.
Gundersen's La Crosse campus has an 18 bed NICU, four bed PICU, and 12 bed general pediatric unit, and Hennessy notes, "Between COVID and other illnesses that bring children in and RSV, we're pretty limited in the space and number of patients we can handle in our hospital."
As COVID cases continue to rise and school resumes, general prevention tactics remain imperative. Youth under 12 are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, so flu shots, sanitation, distancing and use of face coverings remain best practice for limiting spread and contraction of all viruses.
"The best ways we can prevent this is handwashing, making sure when you're coughing and sneezing you're covering up and staying home when we're sick," Hennessy says. "And also by wearing our masks. I think if everyone was masked our numbers would definitely be lower with all of these illnesses."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.