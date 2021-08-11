Gundersen sees COVID-19 hospitalizations over double in past week, Mayo also seeing a rise

Gundersen Health System has reopened its COVID-19 unit in La Crosse after a months long stretch of low case rates.
The highly infectious delta variant has led to increased case rates and hospitalizations nationwide, and the Coulee Region has seen its own uptick, while not at the level of some states.
Mayo did not share exact numbers Tuesday, but Dr. Paul Molling stated, "We had weeks where we didn't have people in the hospital and now we're starting to see admissions once again. The delta variant is here, it's the No. 1 variant in the country right now, and we need to do our jobs as community members to be vaccinated and protect each other."
Gundersen, which averaged two to five hospitalizations per day from April through June and was at around seven per day last week, saw a jump to 17 inpatients on Tuesday.
"We had outstripped our individual room ability to house the number of patients we were getting," Joshua Whitson, DO, hospitalist at Gundersen Health System said of reopening the COVID unit.
"We've seen two major populations: an older, vaccinated population coming in with relatively mild symptoms, though enough to need treatment, and a younger, healthier unvaccinated population who are coming in ill, sometimes severely ill, requiring breathing machines and other support."
Breakthrough infections are rare. A Kaiser Family Foundation study evaluating data from the 25 states reporting breakthrough case rates -- Wisconsin currently does not -- found between 94% to 99.0% of cases in each state were attributed to persons not vaccinated at all or who have have not completed the dose course.
The CDC as of July 26 had received reports of 6,239 people being hospitalized with breakthrough infections and 1,263 deaths. As of that date, over 163 million people nationwide were fully vaccinated.
However, delta has led to an increase in infection among those who are inoculated, which in turn increases risk to those unvaccinated, whether by choice or because they are younger than 12, a demographic for which the shots are not yet approved. The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reported 693 delta infections as of Wednesday.
"It appears the delta virus can spread more easily among those who are vaccinated and from vaccinated to unvaccinated as well, which cuts down on some of the protection the non-vaccinated population might have had with previous variants," Whitson says.
Areas of the country where vaccination rates are low are being hit hard by the delta variant and finding hospitals at or over capacity. While rates in Wisconsin are higher than those of many states struggling, with 49.8% fully vaccinated, Whitson says, "I think there is a very real possibility we could have a significant surge here as well, but it's really hard to say."
As of Wednesday, DHS had reported hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were growing in every region, with Western Wisconsin's up by 72% from July 28 through August 10. Statewide, 27.3% of hospitals are at peak capacity overall, and the ICU's of 38 are at maximum capacity.
"While these variants are changing, possibly for the worse, we really have very few new medications and treatments to help those who do get severely ill," Whitson says.
The viral spread reduction tactics health care workers, scientists and government agencies have been stressing for some 18 months continue to be advised.
"It's sort of the same tired message, and it's coming from an increasingly tired group of health care workers to a tired population. Everyone is sick of COVID at this point. Everyone is tired of it. But the same message holds true. Wash your hands, social distance wear your mask, get your vaccination," Whitson says. "Prevention is really the key. Vaccination is probably our best weapon."
