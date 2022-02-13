Gundersen shares tips for coping with seasonal depression

The frigid temps, cloudy days and early darkness of a midwest winter can dampen the spirits of the even lifelong residents, with the toll of the cold weather months going beyond physical discomfort.

For those with clinical depression or seasonal affective disorder, the shorter days and reduction in sunlight can be a detriment to their emotional wellbeing, and those without a mental health diagnosis aren’t immune to the effects of winter on their psyche. From changes in sleep patterns to shifts in body chemicals to increased isolation, this time of year can exacerbate loneliness and sadness.

“As humans we are very sensitive to the seasons and the environment around us,” says Angela Barnes, LPC, of Gundersen Health System.

Individuals who find they are dealing with the winter doldrums on a manageable basis may find a boost in mood from increasing interactions with their social support system, whether meeting safely indoors, connecting virtually or taking an outdoor stroll together. Exercise and physical activity in general, Barnes says, is valuable to mental wellness. Eating a nutritious diet can also help with mood regulation.

Consistent sleep is essential, Barnes says, and mindfulness practices like meditation or yoga are also valuable to enhancing mood. Light therapy and supplements may be helpful for some, but Barnes advises consulting a physician before starting either for recommendations and to make sure there is no risk for adverse reactions due to medical history.

For those who treasure outdoor activities, Barnes suggests finding an indoor counterpart, such as getting houseplants or starting seedlings if you are a gardener. Taking on a project or hobby can lift your mood, as can finding a podcast you enjoy listening to.

If a person finds themself with consistent low energy, poor concentration, loss of interest or thoughts of self harm they should talk to a professional, as therapy, prescription medication or other interventions may be necessary to treat their depression.

You should seek help, Barnes says, “If your thoughts start to get worrisome — you’re actually thinking of hurting yourself or have passive thoughts of ‘I don’t want to be here anymore,’ if you start to not even have any pleasure in activities or you don’t feel any joy throughout the day, or its just chronic, you’re not bouncing back.”

More information from Gundersen on Seasonal Affective Disorder, visit shorturl.at/rKY09.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

