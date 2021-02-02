 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gundersen shares weekly vaccine update
0 comments
top story

Gundersen shares weekly vaccine update

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID vaccine reaction 4

Gundersen Health System Registered Nurse Laura O’Heron prepares a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Gundersen shared its weekly vaccine update late Monday afternoon, announcing over 4,000 individuals systemwide will receive a dose this week.

There are only a limited number of vaccine appointment slots available for the Feb. 3-9 time period, which are open to patients who have already received an appointment invitation through their MyChart portal or mailed letter. These appointments will occur at the Gundersen Onalaska vaccine site. Currently open slots are viewable in MyChart. 

Gundersen will contact patients who called the facility after receiving a letter noting their eligibility to schedule an appointment. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen reminds community members "the doses received are just a fraction of what is needed to vaccinate those invited to receive the lifesaving shot. Please be patient as we await a new supply each week. We will continue working with our community partners to make sure everyone who wants the vaccine receives it."

Patients who have not yet signed up for MyChart are encouraged to do so. Once eligible for the vaccine, patients will either be notified through the portal, viaf which they can schedule their appointment, or by mail. 

Gundersen has committed to providing updates on vaccine appointment status and dose numbers each week. For more information, visit gundersenhealth.org, follow the hospital's social media channels or watch for information each week from the local media.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin Black History Month Kickoff 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News