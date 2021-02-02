Gundersen shares weekly vaccine update

Gundersen shared its weekly vaccine update late Monday afternoon, announcing over 4,000 individuals systemwide will receive a dose this week.

There are only a limited number of vaccine appointment slots available for the Feb. 3-9 time period, which are open to patients who have already received an appointment invitation through their MyChart portal or mailed letter. These appointments will occur at the Gundersen Onalaska vaccine site. Currently open slots are viewable in MyChart.

Gundersen will contact patients who called the facility after receiving a letter noting their eligibility to schedule an appointment.

Gundersen reminds community members "the doses received are just a fraction of what is needed to vaccinate those invited to receive the lifesaving shot. Please be patient as we await a new supply each week. We will continue working with our community partners to make sure everyone who wants the vaccine receives it."

Patients who have not yet signed up for MyChart are encouraged to do so. Once eligible for the vaccine, patients will either be notified through the portal, viaf which they can schedule their appointment, or by mail.