Gundersen specialists offer guidelines on talking to kids about racism

White parents who want to interrupt the cycle of racism must learn to talk to their children about it and model their own anti-racist activity. This could be an opportunity to talk about what it means to be an ally. White parents and community members should educate themselves by diversifying their personal library. Reading and understanding white privilege in the historical context of past and current events is tremendously important and it's a lifelong learning process (or unlearning process). So much of the history that we have learned in school as children, teens and young adults excluded the perspectives of communities of color. Invest in your own re-education through reading books by BIPOC authors. If you have teens in your life or in your home, encourage them to read with you and discuss books, songs, essays or movies that are written or directed by BIPOC artists. When reading about injustices, debriefing those events and comparing lived experiences is a meaningful and important process for individuals of all ages.