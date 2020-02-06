Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics names new administrator

Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics in Hillsboro will welcome a new administrator Monday morning.

Kristie McCoic, who has worked at the hospital for two decades, first as human resources director and then clinic operations officer, will take over from Gundersen St. Joseph’s interim administrator Robin Nelson.

Nelson will continue to serve as chief financial officer, and McCoic will continue to preside over clinic operations until a replacement is hired.

“Kristie brings a wealth of health-care leadership to this role, along with solid relationships in Gundersen St. Joseph’s communities,” says Kraig Schuster, vice president of Gundersen Critical Access Hospitals and Associated Clinics. “We are excited to see the impact of Kristie’s dedication and passion on the quality patient care we provide close to home.”

McCoic has a special connection to the facility, born at what was formerly called St. Joseph’s Memorial Hospital. St. Joseph’s Community Health Services merged with Gundersen in 2011.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This is one of many reasons I care so deeply for the people that make this such a special place to work and call home,” McCoic says.