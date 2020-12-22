Gundersen staff overjoyed as first employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

"I want to say that I have no concerns about the vaccine and its safety," Rathgaber assured. "I will wait my turn to get the vaccine like many others, but I will not hesitate to get it."

Nurse Sarah Rossman with Gundersen's clinic operations noted facilities are "at the mercy of vaccine supply" and it will take time before enough doses are available for staff at all priority tiers and then general community members, encouraging patience. Currently, the vaccines are not approved for children.

Staff was well prepared to receive the shipment, handle the supplies and perform inoculations, Rossman said.

The vaccines are given in two doses, 21 days apart for the Pfizer version or 28 for the Moderna incarnation.

Because the vaccine is new, staff were monitored for 15 minutes post-inoculation, and Rossman explained side effects, such as mild fever, headache, muscle ache and nausea are to be expected and are "a good thing. It means your body is building immunity against COVID-19."

Cogbill said that as she received the shot, her mind went to her long term care patients and their families, her "brave and strong" team members, her co-workers and public health partners, and also the community, who have made sacrifices by staying home and distancing.