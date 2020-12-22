Gundersen staff overjoyed as first employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill's eyes welled up with tears as she became Gundersen Health Systems first employee to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I'm not crying because it hurts," Cogbill said as her colleagues broke out into cheers and applause. "I'm crying because I'm so humbled and so grateful."
On Monday, Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse received doses of the Pfizer vaccine after a several day delay in distribution at the state level.
Gundersen was given over 1,900 doses upfront of the two-dose vaccine, with the first five staff members inoculated Tuesday late morning and another 50 set to receive the shot later in the day. Starting Wednesday, up to 180 employees at the La Crosse location, who fall under priority tier one, will receive the vaccine each day as supply permits.
"After many months of challenges and incredible work by so many exceptional people at Gundersen Health System and in our community, we finally have a 'shot of hope,'" Gundersen CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber said, thanking employees for "stepping up to meet the pandemic’s challenges and for stepping up to receive the vaccine...This group and so many others are heroes, and all deserve our enduring gratitude."
Gundersen is expected to receive the Moderna vaccine soon in addition to more Pfizer doses, and Rathgaber expressed confidence in both versions, proven to be 95% effective and formulated without the live virus.
"I want to say that I have no concerns about the vaccine and its safety," Rathgaber assured. "I will wait my turn to get the vaccine like many others, but I will not hesitate to get it."
Nurse Sarah Rossman with Gundersen's clinic operations noted facilities are "at the mercy of vaccine supply" and it will take time before enough doses are available for staff at all priority tiers and then general community members, encouraging patience. Currently, the vaccines are not approved for children.
Staff was well prepared to receive the shipment, handle the supplies and perform inoculations, Rossman said.
The vaccines are given in two doses, 21 days apart for the Pfizer version or 28 for the Moderna incarnation.
Because the vaccine is new, staff were monitored for 15 minutes post-inoculation, and Rossman explained side effects, such as mild fever, headache, muscle ache and nausea are to be expected and are "a good thing. It means your body is building immunity against COVID-19."
Cogbill said that as she received the shot, her mind went to her long term care patients and their families, her "brave and strong" team members, her co-workers and public health partners, and also the community, who have made sacrifices by staying home and distancing.
"This has been an incredible, draining, catastrophic year, but one year from now we're going to have so much to celebrate," Cogbill said. "...I can't wait to hug people. I can't wait to walk into (the grocery store ) without a mask. I can't wait to have people into my house -- all those little things we took for granted we're going to be able to do again in 2021."
Following Cogbill, Holly Bechtum, respiratory therapist; Josh Whitson, DO, hospitalist and internal medicine specialist; Katie Cramer, critical care nurse, and Katie Brossman, urgent care nurse, received their shots, each dose followed by enthusiastic clapping.
Cogbill called it "a historic day" and "overwhelming in the best possible way," her emotion evident despite her face being partially obscured by her mask.
"Our patients are grateful and look at this as a way to get back to a place of being able to see their loved ones and opening those facilities back up, which they've been sorely missing," Cogbill said. "And I also think my patients and their families are very grateful that the government has recognized the value of their lives and that preventing COVID from getting into these facilities and preventing it from spreading and causing severe disease is a priority, a national priority, and I'm grateful for that."
Rathgaber reminds community members to wear a mask, avoid large gatherings, maintain physical distancing, wash hands regularly and stay home if sick until the general public has been vaccinated and the coronavirus is under control.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not yet available to those outside the first priority tier of health care workers and long term care residents. When available to the general public, Gundersen patients will be notified through their MyChart account online or via app, or will be contacted by phone. For more information, visit gundersenhealth.org/covid19.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
"After many months of challenges and incredible work by so many exceptional people at Gundersen Health System and in our community, we finally have a 'shot of hope.'"
Dr. Scott Rathgaber, Gundersen CEO
In this Series
COLLECTION: News, updates on the vaccine arriving
-
Updated
Second COVID-19 shot nears
-
Local health organizations preparing for COVID-19 vaccine arrival
-
Updated
Poor countries face long wait for vaccines
- 19 updates