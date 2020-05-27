Gundersen staff rally to donate blood as COVID-19 pandemic leads to dire shortage

"Typically, high schools and universities account for about one third of all blood collections from nonprofit blood providers such as ours," Abshire said. "With education currently being performed remotely or on hold throughout the summer, the impact to blood collections has been substantial. In addition, many employers have issued work from home policies, also negatively impacting our blood collections. We have already ramped up our donor recruitment efforts resulting in increased collections, but the need for blood continues to outpace our collection efforts."

Now that safer-at-home orders have been lifted, more people will be out biking, boating and engaging in outdoor activities that carry a risk of injury, and as Gundersen reinstates elective procedures, it is as crucial as ever to have adequate blood supply.

"We've had an unusual mismatch in terms of blood supply and demand — our clinicians and physicians are being very diligent in conserving as much blood as possible," Cogbill said. "Like so many things associated with COVID-19, (the shortage) is also pretty unprecedented."

Gundersen's rapid response to the summons for donations was exceptional in itself, said Emalea Cogdill of Versiti.