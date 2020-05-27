Gundersen staff rally to donate blood as COVID-19 pandemic leads to dire shortage

The COVID-19 pandemic has done a number on the health care system, and while Coulee Region hospitals haven't experienced the surge of patients or desperate need for personal protective equipment affecting other areas, the nationwide shortage of blood donations is hitting home.
While the need for blood was lessened as many surgical operations were delayed due to COVID-19, as procedures begin to ramp up, and the warmer weather brings a spike in traumatic accidents, the impact of pandemic-associated blood drive cancellations and dwindling donor numbers is becoming dire.
On Tuesday, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin sent out an email to health care partners statewide seeking their assistance in blood collection efforts, and within hours Gundersen Health System had not only scheduled staff drives for May 28 and 29, but signed up some 90 employees.
"We have really great leadership and employee support," says Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill of Gundersen Health System. "As soon as we heard we were needed we mobilized pretty quickly. We have seen an immense interest, which really shows how invested our employees are and their commitment."
Per the email from Dr. Thomas Abshire, chief medical officer for Versiti, inventory is at "critically low levels" due to a host of coronavirus-related circumstances.
Many churches, businesses and entities that were scheduled to conduct blood drives during the past few months opted to cease doing so as a precaution, while some regular donors elected to discontinue donating for concerns about viral exposure. School and office closures have led to an even further reduction in donations.
"Typically, high schools and universities account for about one third of all blood collections from nonprofit blood providers such as ours," Abshire said. "With education currently being performed remotely or on hold throughout the summer, the impact to blood collections has been substantial. In addition, many employers have issued work from home policies, also negatively impacting our blood collections. We have already ramped up our donor recruitment efforts resulting in increased collections, but the need for blood continues to outpace our collection efforts."
Now that safer-at-home orders have been lifted, more people will be out biking, boating and engaging in outdoor activities that carry a risk of injury, and as Gundersen reinstates elective procedures, it is as crucial as ever to have adequate blood supply.
"We've had an unusual mismatch in terms of blood supply and demand — our clinicians and physicians are being very diligent in conserving as much blood as possible," Cogbill said. "Like so many things associated with COVID-19, (the shortage) is also pretty unprecedented."
Gundersen's rapid response to the summons for donations was exceptional in itself, said Emalea Cogdill of Versiti.
"The commitment from everyone to assure that the blood supply is safe and ready for patients is overwhelming," Cogdill said. "These results are a true testament to the strength of the Gundersen System and what amazing things can be accomplished, in a very short time, to provide the best healthcare for patients."
In addition to the two employee blood drives this week, Gundersen will conduct additional staff-donation events in June, July and August, all of which will adhere to social distancing, safety and disinfection guidelines, including wearing of face coverings, chair spacing and taking temperatures. These precautions are being taken at all Versiti drives, and Cogbill encourages community members to consider donating.
"The risk is low, and the need is high," Cogbill says. "If people have the ability and the willingness to donate, we would encourage it and be so grateful for it."
To schedule an appointment to donate blood through Verisiti, visit https://donate.wisconsin.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip or call 1-877-BE-A-HERO. To donate through the Red Cross, visit www.redcross.org/local/wisconsin.html or call 1-877-618-6628.
The May 31 event was hosted by the Wisconsin National Guard and funded by the federal government.
Primitive Parlor Salon & Barber
Steady business
Cameron Park Farmers Market
Dewey’s Side Street Saloon
Debo’s Vintage Emporium
Washburn Community Garden
Logan High School
Golf courses open
Weigent Park
AmeriCorps
Food Drive Fridays underway
Jackson Plaza
Cameron Park
King Gambrinus
Wisconsin voters woke up Tuesday with the choice to still head to the polls for the spring election, despite the present threat of the COVID-1…
Downtown La Crosse
Mayo Health System
RSVP volunteers make face masks
Rosie's Cafe in La Crosse
Jen Rombalski
Warming Center meals
Trane. Co.
Rudy's Drive-In
Online art classes
Essential electricity
Crafting at home
Downtown La Crosse
Blood drive
UW-La Crosse
Downtown La Crosse
La Crosse County Administrative Center
COVID-19 testing
La Crosse Library
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
In this Series
The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest La Crosse area news on COVID-19
-
La Crosse County has no new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday; National Guard results still coming in
-
Gundersen staff rally to donate blood as COVID-19 pandemic leads to dire shortage
-
Hidden Heroes: COVID-19 transforms administrator into youth investigator
- 75 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.