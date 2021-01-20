Gundersen starting to schedule COVID-19 vaccines for those over 75, or 65 and up with health conditions

Gundersen Health System is inviting patients 75 and older, or those 65 and older with specific health conditions, to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Gundersen Health System leaders and staff are glad so many of our patients would like to get the COVID-19 vaccine," the hospital said in a statement. "We're eager to protect you from the virus, and we look forward to offering this lifesaving shot to patients 65 years and older when we are able."

Currently, all Wisconsin and Minnesota Gundersen patients age 75 and older are able to sign up for an appointment, as are those age 65 to 74 with risk increasing conditions including cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions, obesity, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes and those with weakened immune systems from organ transplants or smoking.

Eligible patients will receive a message via their Gundersen MyChart account or by mail with instructions on scheduling their vaccination.

"Our ability to offer vaccination depends on our supply," Gundersen says. "Your patience is greatly appreciated as we work with our community partners, using state and federal guidance, to determine who can be vaccinated and exactly when.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit gundersenhealth.org/covid19.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

