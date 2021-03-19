Gundersen starting to schedule next vaccine group, new data shows efficacy of vaccination

Gundersen Health System is beginning to schedule vaccination appointments for those 16 and older with select medical conditions.
This group becomes eligible Monday per DHS guidelines, and qualifying Gundersen patients will be notified via the MyChart patient portal or mailed letter when they are able to reserve a time slot.
Over the next week, around 102,000 patients in Gundersen's Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa locations will receive an invitation to schedule, and as such appointments will likely extend over several weeks.
"We will be vaccinating people as fast as we can depending on how much supply we get from the state," says Dr. Todd Kowalski, infectious disease specialist with Gundersen. "We know it's going to take a number of weeks to get those folks vaccinated but we're really excited to get started."
The March 22 eligibility group includes around 20 wide-ranging conditions, including cancer, Down syndrome, asthma, hypertension, and kidney disease, as well as encompasses those who are pregnant, overweight or obese. There will be no priority tiers for appointments, and patients are advised to take any available slot.
Gundersen encourages individuals to go to alternate vaccine locations if they can get in quicker.
"Get the vaccine wherever you are able," emphasizes Kowalski.
Expediting vaccination has become particularly important with the discovery of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in La Crosse and nearby counties. This variant is predicted to potentially cause a global surge, becoming the dominant strain in the U.S. by the end of March. The currently approved vaccines stateside -- incarnations from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson -- are effective against this variant.
"We're sort of in a race with some of these variants that have arrived and the quicker we can get people vaccinated the more likely we are to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, severe disease and deaths," Kowalski says.
COVID-19 vaccines show "real world effectiveness"
Dr. Raj Naik, immunization expert at Gundersen, says recent data has proven the effectiveness of the approved COVID-19 vaccines in reducing case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths.
The drop in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths among those in the 65 and older age group is significant and "above and beyond the rest of the age groups" in the U.S., Naik says, indicating "the vaccine is making a big difference."
Per the CDC, as of March 19 67.1% of U.S. residents 65 and older had received at least one vaccine dose, and 39.6% were fully vaccinated.
"It's real world data that shows population level benefits for (age groups) with high vaccination rates," Naik says.
A fourth surge of the coronavirus in Eastern Europe "looks imminent" with the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant, and Naik notes the U.S. has "lagged behind Europe by a few weeks with everything that has happened during the pandemic. So this is a signal to us that we know the vaccines we have work, and if we want to do the absolute best we can to avoid a fourth surge here in the U.S., we need to get as many vaccine doses administered as conceivably possible."
Surge concerns, Naik says, are part of the reason vaccine eligibility phases have moved up and the rollout is being fast-tracked. While the elderly have largely been vaccinated, those in the March 22 group are also at increased risk of severe COVID cases due to health conditions, making getting shots to them quickly essential.
However, Naik notes, the groups most likely to drive transmission are those 20 to 49 with or without health issues, so their inoculations are also important in preventing case spikes. Encouragingly, emerging data shows the vaccines appear to be effective in reducing transmission at levels even greater than Naik expected, at possibly 60 to 90%.
"There are a few groups that are more vulnerable and there is another group that is driving transmission," Naik says. "Addressing both of those areas is the overall strategy."
Naik reminds community members that eligibility continues to outnumber availability, and patience will be needed.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
