Gundersen starting to schedule next vaccine group, new data shows efficacy of vaccination

A fourth surge of the coronavirus in Eastern Europe "looks imminent" with the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant, and Naik notes the U.S. has "lagged behind Europe by a few weeks with everything that has happened during the pandemic. So this is a signal to us that we know the vaccines we have work, and if we want to do the absolute best we can to avoid a fourth surge here in the U.S., we need to get as many vaccine doses administered as conceivably possible."

Surge concerns, Naik says, are part of the reason vaccine eligibility phases have moved up and the rollout is being fast-tracked. While the elderly have largely been vaccinated, those in the March 22 group are also at increased risk of severe COVID cases due to health conditions, making getting shots to them quickly essential.

However, Naik notes, the groups most likely to drive transmission are those 20 to 49 with or without health issues, so their inoculations are also important in preventing case spikes. Encouragingly, emerging data shows the vaccines appear to be effective in reducing transmission at levels even greater than Naik expected, at possibly 60 to 90%.

"There are a few groups that are more vulnerable and there is another group that is driving transmission," Naik says. "Addressing both of those areas is the overall strategy."