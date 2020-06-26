Gundersen Steppin' Out in Pink fundraiser going virtual due to COVID-19

Gundersen Health System's Steppin' Out in Pink event is an annual tradition for breast cancer survivors and supporters, but for its 15th year the fundraiser is going virtual.
As a COVID-19 precaution, the traditional 4.5-mile walk, which attracts up to 6,400 people a year, is being conducted in a socially distanced manner, with participants completing and recording miles on their own or in small groups from Sept. 1 to 12, sharing their tally with Gundersen.
The fundraising aspect of the event will continue as usual, with teams and individuals asked to raise money for the Gundersen Medical Foundation's breast cancer initiatives, including local research, subsidized mammograms, and support of the Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders and Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care. During the past 14 years, Steppin' Out in Pink has raised more than $5.2 million.
While some of the camaraderie will be missing this year, the mission remains the same, and participants -- who can opt to bike, walk or run for a total of 4.5 miles during the 12-day period -- are encouraged to share photos of their version of Steppin' Out in Pink. While vendors have been present at events past, for 2020 breast cancer-related merchandise can be purchased from Gundersen's online pop-up shops starting in July and ending in October.
Early bird registration of $15 for those 13 and older is available through June 30, with registration July 1 through Sept. 7 costing $20. From Sept. 8-12 the fee is $25. The cost for youth ages 5 to 12 is $5 at any date.
For more information or to register, visit steppinout@gundersenhealth.org, or call Gundersen Health System at 608-775-6600.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.