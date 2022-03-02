Gundersen supplies school food pantries with 1,450 pounds of nonperishables

The food pantry at Irving Pertzsch Elementary was brimming with cereals, pasta and nutritious snacks Wednesday following the arrival of Gundersen Health System staff, who came armed with tote after tote of donations that morning.

Three to four times a year, Gundersen hosts food drives for Irving Pertzsch, located near its Onalaska clinic, and Hamilton Elementary, which is in the neighborhood of the La Crosse hospital. For the latest delivery to the schools Gundersen staff, hospital partners and generous community members contributed 1,450 pounds of both ready to eat foods and ingredients for easy prep meals.

Gundersen has been hosting the food drives since 2018, with donations totaling 8,611 pounds.

"They are always grateful," Jessica Boland, wellness education specialist at Gundersen, says of the schools. "We always receive thanks and gratitude."

Gundersen's next food collection will be in May, in order to help schools replenish stock in time for students and their families to grab some items prior to summer break.

