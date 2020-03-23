Gundersen suspends all hospital and clinic visitors

Gundersen Health System is restricting all visitors to its hospitals, emergency services and clinics until further notice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gundersen said its policy is in line with other state and national guidelines to limit gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone dropping off and picking up patients should wait outside unless they need support in communicating.
There will still be exceptions for end-of-life, interpreter/communication needs, surgery, labor and delivery, emergency room and pediatric patients.
Visitor restrictions are temporary and may change as Gundersen monitors the COVID-19 situation locally, regionally and nationally.