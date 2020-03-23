Gundersen suspends all hospital and clinic visitors
Gundersen suspends all hospital and clinic visitors

Gundersen Health System is restricting all visitors to its hospitals, emergency services and clinics until further notice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gundersen said its policy is in line with other state and national guidelines to limit gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone dropping off and picking up patients should wait outside unless they need support in communicating.

There will still be exceptions for end-of-life, interpreter/communication needs, surgery, labor and delivery, emergency room and pediatric patients.

Visitor restrictions are temporary and may change as Gundersen monitors the COVID-19 situation locally, regionally and nationally.

