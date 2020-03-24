Gundersen suspends nearly all hospital and clinic visitors

Gundersen Health System is restricting all visitors to its hospitals, emergency services and clinics until further notice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gundersen said its policy is in line with other state and national guidelines to limit gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone dropping off and picking up patients should wait outside unless they need support in communicating.

There will still be exceptions for end-of-life, interpreter/communication needs, surgery, labor and delivery, emergency room and pediatric patients.

Visitor restrictions are temporary and may change as Gundersen monitors the COVID-19 situation locally, regionally and nationally.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0