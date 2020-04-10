Gundersen temporarily closing several eye clinics due to COVID-19

Gundersen Eye Clinics will temporarily close beginning Monday, April 13, because of COVID-19 precautions.
Temporary closures include Gundersen Eye Clinics in Onalaska, Black River Falls, Friendship, Hillsboro, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, Sparta and Whitehall in Wisconsin, and the clinic in Waukon, Iowa.
Although no routine appointments will be made, essential Gundersen eye care is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at locations in La Crosse, Tomah, Winona, Decorah and Viroqua
For more information from one of these locations, call 608-782-7300 or 800-362-9567.
Concerned about COVID-19?
