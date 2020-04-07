You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gundersen temporarily furloughing, reducing hours of some staff due to COVID-19
0 comments
alert top story

Gundersen temporarily furloughing, reducing hours of some staff due to COVID-19

From the Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 23 cases series

Gundersen Health System announced Tuesday it will temporarily reduce staff employed in various areas of its facilities because of reduced revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of employees who will be furloughed or experience a reduction in hours is not yet known, though Gundersen officials say they will support all affected staff through various resources.

Mayo Clinic Health System had not revealed any staffing changes as of Tuesday morning.

“We have been intensely focused on the safety of our patients, visitors and staff,” Gundersen chief executive officer Dr. Scott Rathgaber said. “We have planned for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients and worked to preserve our resources and supplies to be ready. We also canceled elective and non-essential procedures and appointments to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 in our communities, conserve protective equipment and ensure hospital capacity for the surge.”

Gundersen CEO Scott Rathgaber mug

Rathgaber

Gundersen locations in the region have experienced a 40% to 80% decrease in business operations in the past weeks due in part to the precautionary delay of non-imperative clinic visits. 

“Furloughs and reduced hours are clearly difficult actions. But these are temporary actions,” Rathgaber said. “We plan to bring staff back to fully serve the needs of our patients and communities when our procedures and appointments can safely return to normal operations.”

Gundersen thanks the community for adhering to social distancing, sanitation and hand-washing guidelines, and for their support of hospital staff during a tumultuous time. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News