A free educational event for people with multiple sclerosis, as well as their friends and family, will be held at 6 p.m. July 22 at the Lunda Center on the Western Technical College Campus, 400 Seventh St. N.
The featured speaker will be Valerie Stickel-Diehl from Ruan Neuroscience Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
There is no charge for the event; however, RSVPs are required by July 15 by calling 608-775-9000. If accommodations are required, contact Gundersen Neurosciences by phone, text or video replay at 608-782-7300 or 800-362-9567.
