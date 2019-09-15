Gundersen Health System will host a free educational event for people with multiple sclerosis, their friends and family at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Lunda Center on Western Campus, 400 N. Seventh St.
The featured speaker will be Corey Maylone, manager of health care provider engagement at the National MS Society, who will discuss "Resources and Support for those living with MS."
The event will be free of charge, but reservations are necessary by calling 608-775-900. If accommodations are required, contacted Gundersen Neurosciences by phone, text or video replay at 608-782-7300 or 800-362-9567.
