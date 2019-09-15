{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health System will host a free educational event for people with multiple sclerosis, their friends and family at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Lunda Center on Western Campus, 400 N. Seventh St.

The featured speaker will be Corey Maylone, manager of health care provider engagement at the National MS Society, who will discuss "Resources and Support for those living with MS."

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The event will be free of charge, but reservations are necessary by calling 608-775-900. If accommodations are required, contacted Gundersen Neurosciences by phone, text or video replay at 608-782-7300 or 800-362-9567.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.