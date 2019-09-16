Gundersen Health System will host an open-house dedicated to Healthcare Simulation Week from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Integrated Center for Education, 1827 Sims Place, La Crosse.
The Integrated Center for Education offers a complete surgical skills simulation lab, a fully equipped operating suite and a variety of human patient simulators to help create the most realistic hands-on experience possible for surgical and medical professionals, EMS and medical students.
