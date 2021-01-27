Gundersen to provide Monday updates on vaccine appointment availability, inoculating up to 4,000 patients system-wide weekly

Many La Crosse County residents are simultaneously eagerly awaiting their turn for the COVID-19 vaccine and displeased at the speed and uncertain timeline of the rollout, and a Gundersen Health System official says the hospital is both understanding of the exasperation and working hard to keep patients in the loop as they advocate for and administer as many doses as possible.

"We are at the mercy of the state and federal government and the vaccine manufacturers ...," said Lisa Wied, vice president of healthcare management. "We request what we have capacity to give every week. Some weeks we get none, some weeks we've gotten half, and some we've gotten full inventory.

"What we've noticed the last couple of weeks is the amount of inventory that's being sent across the state and the country is diminishing. We're all dependent on the manufacturers."

Since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been made available to area hospitals, Gundersen has administered between 2,000 to 4,000 first doses each week at its locations, the majority in La Crosse and Onalaska. All doses received have been utilized, and the hospital puts in orders weekly.

On Fridays they are informed what they can expect to receive, but won't know for sure until the vaccine arrives on Mondays or Tuesdays.