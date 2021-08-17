 Skip to main content
Gundersen to require COVID-19 vaccination for staff
Gundersen to require COVID-19 vaccination for staff

Gundersen Health System is now requiring COVID-19 vaccination for staff.

As cases and hospitalizations rise locally and nationally with the circulation of the delta variant, Gundersen is joining other healthcare establishments, including Mayo Clinic Health System, in requiring inoculation. 

Currently, around 85% of Gundersen employees have voluntarily been vaccinated, and the remainder have until Nov. 1 to get their shots. In addition, Gundersen staff continue to wear masks and eye protection, practice distancing hand hygiene and engage in regular deep cleaning of surfaces and equipment. 

Mayo in late July announced staff must be vaccinated by Sept. 17, or complete a declination process including education modules. Gundersen has not announced a declination option/process at this time. 

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, Gundersen iterates. The two dose Pfizer and Moderna versions and one shot Johnson and Johnson formula are available. 

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.
COVID vacccine

A syringe of COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Gundersen Health System in Onalaska.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

