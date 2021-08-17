Gundersen to require COVID-19 vaccination for staff

Gundersen Health System is now requiring COVID-19 vaccination for staff.

As cases and hospitalizations rise locally and nationally with the circulation of the delta variant, Gundersen is joining other healthcare establishments, including Mayo Clinic Health System, in requiring inoculation.

Currently, around 85% of Gundersen employees have voluntarily been vaccinated, and the remainder have until Nov. 1 to get their shots. In addition, Gundersen staff continue to wear masks and eye protection, practice distancing hand hygiene and engage in regular deep cleaning of surfaces and equipment.

Mayo in late July announced staff must be vaccinated by Sept. 17, or complete a declination process including education modules. Gundersen has not announced a declination option/process at this time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, Gundersen iterates. The two dose Pfizer and Moderna versions and one shot Johnson and Johnson formula are available.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.