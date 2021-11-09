Gundersen to start vaccinating youth Wednesday, Mayo also offering the shots

Gundersen Health System will being administering the COVID-19 vaccine to youth Wednesday.

The two dose Pfizer vaccine was approved last week for children age 5-11, and Gundersen notes "CDC and FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine comes after a thorough review of clinical trial data and will include intense safety monitoring as kids receive the vaccine."

Shots are available by walk-in or appointment. Gundersen's vaccine clinic at the La Crosse hospital, located on level one near the healing garden, is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The Onalaska hospital's vaccine clinic, on level 4, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays.

Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To schedule an appointment, use the MyChart online portal or call 608-775-6829.

Mayo Clinic Health System began vaccinating the 5-11 age group on Friday and continues to offer the shots. To make an appointment at Mayo, use Patient Online Services or call 608-392-7400

Side effects for the vaccine, which is one-third the dose used for those 12 and older, include pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, chills, muscle pain and fever and joint pain, more commonly after the second dose. Shots are spaced 21 days apart. Children with a history of severe allergic reactions to vaccine components should not receive the vaccine.

All others in the age group are encouraged to be vaccinated. Per the American Academy of Pediatrics, as of the end of October around 6.3 million youth have tested positive for COVID-19, with around 118,00 new COVID-19 cases nationwide per week among kids in recent months. While the virus is usually milder in kids than in adults, they can still get very sick and have complications or long-lasting symptoms that affect their health.

"Kids can also transmit COVID-19 to others, even when they are not showing symptoms. COVID-19 vaccine protects kids and those around them -- parents, siblings, grandparents, friends -- especially those at greater risk of severe illness," Gundersen says.

"Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine also reduces the number of infections in the community and gives the virus less opportunity to mutate and contribute to variants in our community, some of which are more dangerous and can be resistant to the vaccine."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.