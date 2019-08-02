Gundersen Health System will open its new Tomah Clinic Aug. 26, offering medical, orthodontic and optical care in one facility.
The new two-story, 77,000-square-foot Gundersen Tomah Clinic, located at 505 Gopher Drive, is nearly three times the size of the former clinic on North Superior Avenue, and includes the Gundersen Comprehensive Cancer Center, where patients can receive the majority of their medical and oncology services, including radiation treatment.
The facility will also offer oral surgery, specialty care and a pharmacy with drive-up service. Previously located in separate buildings, the Gundersen Behavioral Health Clinic and Renal Dialysis Center will be housed in the new Tomah Clinic.
“Our staff is excited to begin caring for our patients in this new state-of-the-art clinic,” said Dr. Robert Holness, medical director of the Gundersen Tomah Clinic. “The new clinic has a lot more space which allows us to provide more services to our patients, strengthens our commitment to the health and well-being of Tomah area residents and provides quality health care close to home.”
Community members are invited to tour the Gundersen Tomah Clinic during an open house celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
