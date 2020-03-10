Gundersen trains staff in COVID-19 preparedness as Wisconsin confirms third case of the virus

Megan Meller was blunt when addressing COVID-19 with an auditorium filled with Gundersen Health System staff Tuesday.
"This is uncharted territory for all of us," said Meller, infection interventionist for Gundersen. "It's a learning-as-we-go, seat-of-our-pants situation."
Meller led three packed infection preparedness trainings Tuesday in light of the rapid spread of COVID-19 globally and nationwide.
As of March 9, there were some 109,000 cases of the virus worldwide, resulting in more than 3,800 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported 647 cases as of noon Tuesday, including three in Wisconsin, two in Minnesota and eight in Iowa. Updates, Meller said, are coming in swiftly and in turn relayed to Gundersen staff immediately.
"We're all feeling a little inundated by the messages coming out," she acknowledged. "We're getting new information sometimes every hour."
While Meller stressed there are no current confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Coulee Region, she urged staff to remain vigilant and prepared, covering facts related to the virus and discussing patient scenarios during each hour-long training, which also included a personal protective equipment demonstration. The required gear for providers who will be caring for infected individuals includes a gown, layers of gloves, and a purified air respirator with eye protection.
"We want (the staff) to try on their personal protective gear in a calm environment so they truly feel prepared to take care of the community," Meller said.
As of the time of training, current protocols at Gundersen include having patients with respiratory symptoms don a droplet mask upon entry to the clinic and putting them in an individual room as soon as possible. With COVID-19 symptoms mimicking those of influenza, individuals experiencing sore throat, cough or fever are urged to call ahead if possible so staff can have a room prepared, and those tested by staff for the flu are also to be tested for COVID-19.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Meller said, Gundersen was given the go-ahead to test patients without prior approval from the state. Additionally, within the next two to three weeks, Gundersen will hopefully be granted the ability to conduct the test results locally. There is currently an approximate 72-hour wait for results from tests sent to other labs in-state.
Should a patient be diagnosed with COVID-19, Gundersen will house the person in an AAIR (airborne infectious isolation/negative pressure room), and only designated staff in the appropriate gear will enter the room.
Oxivir wipes, approved by the CDC to kill the novel coronavirus, will continue to be used for disinfecting, and upon discharge staff will wait one hour before cleaning the room to allow for changes in the air to remove potentially infectious particles, Meller says. That time increases to two hours for non-AAIRs.
Meller says discussions are underway at Gundersen regarding additional local care options for COVID-19, potentially including a drive-up clinic or virtual visits.
While COVID-19 symptoms typically materialize within five days of onset, since development in some cases has taken as long as two weeks, Gundersen is following the 14-day guideline.
Meller notes that about 80% of cases of the virus are mild and do not require special treatment, though those who are elderly, immunocompromised or have high blood pressure, diabetes and heart problems are at greater risk of severe or potentially fatal cases of COVID-19.
Meller continues to advise community members with cold and flu symptoms to stay home from work or school, and urged Gundersen staff to do the same.
It is recommended that all individuals engage in thorough hand washing, frequently use hand sanitizer, abstain from touching the eyes and nose and avoid contact with individuals who are ill. Only those with active symptoms should wear a face mask, and individuals are urged not to use the masks if they are well as shortages are already occurring.
Gundersen patients who are concerned about COVID-19 or plan to come to the clinic to address flu-like symptoms are strongly encouraged to call their primary care provider, the Gundersen flu and COVID-19 line at 608-775-0364 or the nurse adviser line at 608-775-4454 or 800-858-1050. Updates and FAQ on COVID-19 can be found online at https://www.gundersenhealth.org/services/infectious-disease/coronavirus/.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.