Gundersen trains staff in COVID-19 preparedness as Wisconsin confirms third case of the virus

"We want (the staff) to try on their personal protective gear in a calm environment so they truly feel prepared to take care of the community," Meller said.

As of the time of training, current protocols at Gundersen include having patients with respiratory symptoms don a droplet mask upon entry to the clinic and putting them in an individual room as soon as possible. With COVID-19 symptoms mimicking those of influenza, individuals experiencing sore throat, cough or fever are urged to call ahead if possible so staff can have a room prepared, and those tested by staff for the flu are also to be tested for COVID-19.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Meller said, Gundersen was given the go-ahead to test patients without prior approval from the state. Additionally, within the next two to three weeks, Gundersen will hopefully be granted the ability to conduct the test results locally. There is currently an approximate 72-hour wait for results from tests sent to other labs in-state.

Should a patient be diagnosed with COVID-19, Gundersen will house the person in an AAIR (airborne infectious isolation/negative pressure room), and only designated staff in the appropriate gear will enter the room.