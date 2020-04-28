Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance concerned about decrease in critical calls due to COVID-19 fears

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 safer-at-home and social distancing guidelines were implemented with our health in mind, but for some the message has struck so extreme, they are putting their own lives at risk.

Nationwide -- including in the Coulee Region -- emergency calls are down, with individuals so scared of contracting the coronavirus they avoid addressing signs of heart attack, stroke or other ailments where rapid intervention is of the essence.

"It's an interesting phenomenon that's happening," says Nick Eastman, program manager of clinical services for Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance. "People are afraid of going to the hospital during the pandemic, or are marginalizing their symptoms because they assume the hospitals are too busy with COVID-19. We are here to respond to any emergencies just like we always were."

While even pre-pandemic, some people have deferred calling 911 for help, not wanting to be a burden, there has been a distinct decline in ambulance calls since the local onset of COVID-19.

There seems to be a perceived spike in workload, Eastman said, when in actuality the number of ambulance transports have decreased significantly, due to both those hesitant to break quarantine and the reduction of patients being transferred between facilities.