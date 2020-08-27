Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance to distribute Narcan kits in response to opioid crisis; local drug overdose deaths at 21

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With La Crosse on track for a record year of overdose deaths, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance is launching a new Narcan distribution program, bringing the life-saving drug to those suffering from addiction.

Starting next month, Gundersen Tri-State will become the first ambulance service in Wisconsin to give out kits containing Naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, which is an opiate overdose antidote, reversing the effects of heroin and other opioids.

Tri-State paramedics or other responders will administer Narcan in suspected overdose cases, and those who are revived and refuse transport for additional care will be given a "Leave Behind Overdose Safety Kit" with naloxone, a mask for rescue breathing, usage instructions and information on how to get help in the community.

Kits are also available to overdose patients who are brought to the hospital, and paramedics may also distribute the kits when responding to other emergency calls if opioid use is known or suspected.

Overdose deaths have reached alarming numbers in 2020, with La Crosse County Medical Examiner Tim Candahl reporting 18 cases as of May, the majority involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid and prescription pain reliever, and many due to a combination of opioids and other drugs like methamphetamine.