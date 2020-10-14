Gundersen Tri-State Ambulances now stocked with leave-behind narcan kits as drug overdose deaths continue to climb

The kits are coming at a particularly needed time, as local overdose deaths continue to climb this year. Overdose fatalities have now reached 27, surpassing the 2019 total of 22. The coronavirus pandemic has played a large part in the spike in cases, and Eberlein says the trend is likely to continue as COVID-19 continues to result in increased isolation, job loss, financial challenges and other stressors.

"Unfortunately I think it will be more of the same," Eberlein says. "We're going to continue to see higher overdose deaths. This patient population is very vulnerable in general, and the pandemic has really added additional stress onto everyone due to the social distancing and difficulties seeking care, economic stress -- everything that everyone else is feeling with the epidemic is affecting them as well and their coping mechanisms are not as robust, so often times they end up utilizing the illicit drugs and that's unfortunate."

Eberlein says he is "very grateful for the opportunity to help the community" through the kits and hopes they help in making the community a safer place. Seeking help for addiction, however, is still crucial, and he encourages those struggling to do so. Health care providers come from a place of compassion, not criticism.