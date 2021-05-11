Gundersen vaccinating students at high schools, Vang Council hosting clinics in Onalaska

Gundersen Health System, in partnership with the La Crosse County Health Department, will administer the Pfizer vaccine to area high schoolers on-site in the coming days and weeks, and the Vang Council will host two community clinics in Onalaska.

Students age 16 and older at high schools in La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem and Bangor are eligible to be vaccinated at their school building, with days, times and other information to be shared with families through their school district.

Gundersen is also taking walk-in vaccine appointments from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at its Onalaska Clinic, or pre-scheduled appointments at any of its sites. Appointments can be made by calling 608-775-6829 or via the online MyChart patient portal. A parent or guardian must make the appointment for patients age 16 or 17.

Doses of the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine will be available to those 18 and older at some Gundersen locations May 21 and 25. Individuals can check MyChart or call their preferred vaccine site to check on availability.