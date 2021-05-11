 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gundersen vaccinating students at high schools, Vang Council hosting clinics in Onalaska
0 comments
top story

Gundersen vaccinating students at high schools, Vang Council hosting clinics in Onalaska

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health System, in partnership with the La Crosse County Health Department, will administer the Pfizer vaccine to area high schoolers on-site in the coming days and weeks, and the Vang Council will host two community clinics in Onalaska.

COVID vaccine reaction 4

Gundersen Health System Registered Nurse Laura O’Heron prepares a COVID-19 vaccine in January.

Students age 16 and older at high schools in La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem and Bangor are eligible to be vaccinated at their school building, with days, times and other information to be shared with families through their school district. 

Gundersen is also taking walk-in vaccine appointments from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at its Onalaska Clinic, or pre-scheduled appointments at any of its sites. Appointments can be made by calling 608-775-6829 or via the online MyChart patient portal. A parent or guardian must make the appointment for patients age 16 or 17.

Doses of the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine will be available to those 18 and older at some Gundersen locations May 21 and 25. Individuals can check MyChart or call their preferred vaccine site to check on availability. 

"The COVID-19 vaccine is the surest way for us to return to normal," Gundersen says. "The benefits of getting the vaccine, which was developed after decades of research by the world’s best medical professionals, far outweigh the health risks of getting COVID-19 and the very low risk of severe complications from the vaccine. Getting the vaccine protects you, your family, neighbors and anyone else around you from COVID-19 and the disease variants in our area."

The Vang Council of La Crosse -- in collaboration with the La Crosse Community Foundation, Great Rivers United Way, La Crosse County Health Department, and the City of Onalaska -- is hosting a by-appointment clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 at the Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road, with first doses of the Pfizer vaccine offered.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shots can be scheduled by calling 608-769-4286 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or emailing vangcounciloflacrosse@gmail.com.

A second clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22 at Onalaska High School, with the on- dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine being used. No appointments are necessary for this event.

Mayo Clinic Health System continues to take vaccine appointments at its sites via Patient Online Services or by calling 608-392-7400. Walk-ins are also accepted.

Additional local vaccine providers include Weber Health Logistics, the Community Vaccine Clinic at UWL, Walgreens and some Walmart stores. 

Moderna Vaccine Is 96 Percent Effective in Teens, , Data Shows. Moderna Vaccine Is 96 Percent Effective in Teens, , Data Shows. The company released the data on May 6, along with its first quarter earnings. The preliminary data showed a 96 percent efficacy rate for children between the ages of 12 and 17. Moderna will submit full data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was the second to receive a green light from the FDA after Pfizer's. The success of the young company's vaccine also led to the first profit-making quarter in its history. In the first quarter, the Moderna team delivered on its supply commitments to many governments and helped protect more than 100 million people, Stephane Bancel, Moderna CEO, via CNBC. This accomplishment translated into our first profitable quarter in the company’s history, Stephane Bancel, Moderna CEO, via CNBC

More than 101 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. 

 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate panel weighs US response to cyberattacks

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News