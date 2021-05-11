Gundersen vaccinating students at high schools, Vang Council hosting clinics in Onalaska

Gundersen Health System, in partnership with the La Crosse County Health Department, will administer the Pfizer vaccine to area high schoolers on-site in the coming days and weeks, and the Vang Council will host two community clinics in Onalaska.
Students age 16 and older at high schools in La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem and Bangor are eligible to be vaccinated at their school building, with days, times and other information to be shared with families through their school district.
Gundersen is also taking walk-in vaccine appointments from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at its Onalaska Clinic, or pre-scheduled appointments at any of its sites. Appointments can be made by calling 608-775-6829 or via the online MyChart patient portal. A parent or guardian must make the appointment for patients age 16 or 17.
Doses of the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine will be available to those 18 and older at some Gundersen locations May 21 and 25. Individuals can check MyChart or call their preferred vaccine site to check on availability.
"The COVID-19 vaccine is the surest way for us to return to normal," Gundersen says. "The benefits of getting the vaccine, which was developed after decades of research by the world’s best medical professionals, far outweigh the health risks of getting COVID-19 and the very low risk of severe complications from the vaccine. Getting the vaccine protects you, your family, neighbors and anyone else around you from COVID-19 and the disease variants in our area."
The Vang Council of La Crosse -- in collaboration with the La Crosse Community Foundation, Great Rivers United Way, La Crosse County Health Department, and the City of Onalaska -- is hosting a by-appointment clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 at the Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road, with first doses of the Pfizer vaccine offered.
Shots can be scheduled by calling 608-769-4286 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or emailing vangcounciloflacrosse@gmail.com.
A second clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22 at Onalaska High School, with the on- dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine being used. No appointments are necessary for this event.
Mayo Clinic Health System continues to take vaccine appointments at its sites via Patient Online Services or by calling 608-392-7400. Walk-ins are also accepted.
Additional local vaccine providers include Weber Health Logistics, the Community Vaccine Clinic at UWL, Walgreens and some Walmart stores.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.