Gundersen wellness specialist encourages making New Year's resolutions which bring joy, not dread

Jan. 1 is regarded as a day to start fresh, with many kicking off the New Year with pledges to eat better, exercise more or reduce stress.
Resolutions, though well-intentioned and for some a motivational push to make healthy changes, are notoriously difficult to sustain, and as the coronavirus pandemic follows us into 2021, asking more of our already strained selves may be unrealistic.
Shayna Schertz, wellness education specialist at Gundersen Health System's Office of Population Health, encourages community members to reframe their goals for the New Year, waking up Friday morning with the intent to give ourselves grace rather than taking on a punishing fitness routine or throwing out all the candy in the house.
"This year, we have to remember to have compassion and be kind to ourselves," says Schertz. "Routine has really been shoved out the door, and especially this year we need to bring joy back in our lives."
Regular schedules have become a thing of the past for those working from home, overseeing their children's virtual learning or taking on full-time parenting duties as the pandemic leaves some childcare facilities closed. As such, established habits, such as eating a balanced lunch every workday at noon or taking an aerobics class twice a week, have been nixed, with snacks readily available and group fitness classes cancelled.
"This year, resolutions may be more about getting back on track," says Schertz. Taking back some control of your routine could involve putting together your lunch in advance and giving yourself a designated meal break while working remotely, or setting aside time for physical fitness most days.
Schertz stresses finding fitness opportunities that excite you rather than cause dread. Don't join a gym if you feel uncomfortable in that environment, or force yourself to take up the newest exercise fad just because it's trendy. Whether you feel good dancing or bundling up for an outdoor walk, don't over exert yourself or the joy, and the habit, will quickly fade.
"A healthy habit should be something you look forward to and doesn't make you feel depleted," Schertz says.
Those with concerns about their food choices are encouraged to approach their diets with a focus on nutritious additions, like another serving of vegetables, rather than concentrating on omitting higher calorie or sugary fare.
In terms of both eating and exercising, Schertz stresses the importance of finding your "why," whether it is to have more energy or improve your overall health. Changes shouldn't be made solely in an effort to change one's appearance, Schertz says -- "Really, we're the same person whether we're 20 pounds heavier or lighter" -- nor should they be made to appease others.
"Do it for yourself, not someone else," Schertz stresses.
For some, efforts to regain some of the ground lost over the past nine months is too overwhelming of an ask right now, and Schertz encourages cutting ourselves some slack.
"If you are mentally drained, putting one more thing on the plate -- it may not be the best decision right now," Schertz says. "There is no magic that (makes) Jan. 1 the right time to start a goal."
Regardless of when you start or what change you are making -- meditation, drinking more water, going to bed earlier -- there will be missteps. Falling off track is to be expected, Schertz says, noting "Tomorrow is a new day (to) start fresh."
To help make resolutions sustainable, Schertz recommends the following:
- Choose a healthy habit that consistently boosts your mood and your energy levels. There should be a level of joy attached, not a feeling of responsibility, dread or anxiety.
- Figure out exactly why you are establishing a new habit. Find long-term, sustainable inspiration.
- Start with small, simple habits that you can sustain.
- Be kind to yourself. Sticking to habits requires realistic expectations, consistency, patience and compassion.
- Motivation is helpful and can help drive you, but commitment is what will keep you going. Commitment means showing up even when you don’t want to.
- Track your habits to create a visual cue that reminds you to act and creates motivation to see your progress.
