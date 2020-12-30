Gundersen wellness specialist encourages making New Year's resolutions which bring joy, not dread

"This year, resolutions may be more about getting back on track," says Schertz. Taking back some control of your routine could involve putting together your lunch in advance and giving yourself a designated meal break while working remotely, or setting aside time for physical fitness most days.

Schertz stresses finding fitness opportunities that excite you rather than cause dread. Don't join a gym if you feel uncomfortable in that environment, or force yourself to take up the newest exercise fad just because it's trendy. Whether you feel good dancing or bundling up for an outdoor walk, don't over exert yourself or the joy, and the habit, will quickly fade.

"A healthy habit should be something you look forward to and doesn't make you feel depleted," Schertz says.

Those with concerns about their food choices are encouraged to approach their diets with a focus on nutritious additions, like another serving of vegetables, rather than concentrating on omitting higher calorie or sugary fare.