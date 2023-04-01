Wisconsin’s healthcare workforce continues to dwindle as the aging population and demand for services grows, creating a massive hurdle in the quest for affordable, accessible care.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association’s 2023 Health Care Workforce Report, released this week, highlights continuing challenges the industry and its patients face, from the reverberating effects of the COVID pandemic to a rise in mental health concerns to the vast number of staff vacancies in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

“Wisconsin hospitals are working hard to grow, recruit, retain and support the healthcare workforce necessary to sustain the high-quality health care Wisconsin citizens expect and deserve,” said WHA senior vice president of workforce and clinical practice Ann Zenk. “But even with concerted effort, it is unlikely that the healthcare workforce can grow fast enough to meet the rising health care demand of an aging population.”

Addressing the dilemma, the WHA stated, will take mass efforts, including highlighting the value of working in the healthcare field, keeping those staff on board, reducing regulatory burdens, integrating new technologies and ensuring the availability of post acute care beds.

Health care employers and staff and their partners in education and state government, the report said, “are rising to meet these challenges together.”

Silver tsunami

The sizeable baby boom generation brings both an increased need for health services and a high rate of retirement, a “perfect storm” of sorts, said Gundersen Health System recruitment and retention strategic work team member and registered nurse Christina Flisram.

By 2030, 20% of Americans will be of standard retirement age, and in Wisconsin nearly the rate will be 25%. Those 65 and older, the report stated, account for 20% of the population yet make up more than 40% of health care utilization. Outnumbered by those nearing retirement, the younger generations are not populous enough to fill all the positions that will be abandoned.

During the pandemic, hospital stays for the elderly population were extended as long term care facilities were unable to take in those ready to transfer out, creating a “bottleneck.” Keeping individuals in the hospital longer than necessary can have emotional and mental health effects for the patient and create a lack of beds for incoming patients. It is also expensive — Medicare and Medicaid reimburse hospitals per stay rather than per day.

Further complicating the situation, geriatrician positions are increasingly difficult to fill, with a projected shortage of some 27,000 by 2025, per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. And the need for specialized care is only growing, as more than 11% of seniors have Alzheimer’s disease, with the rate expected to double by 2040.

“We’re always looking at at partnerships with long-term care facilities and having conversations,” said Gundersen RN and recruitment and talent strategy director Chet Doering.

Gundersen already works with Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse, and in 2022 shared their nursing staff with the facility in order to accomodate incoming individuals.

Hiring gap

Openings for health care and social assistance positions as of October 2022 were the highest of any industry included in a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with a 1,938,000 gap. Per the WHA report, of 17 professions within the health care industry, all had increased vacancy rates from the period of September 2020 to September 2021, with an overall rise of nearly 10%. The year prior, the rate was 5.3%.

The turnover rate of nurses has increased notably in the past two years, with one in five registered nurses now changing jobs each year, up from one in 10 prior to 2021.

“The last three years have been hard on nurses,” said Flisram. “Violence (from patients) is increasing, their stress levels are up, and they have more (of a workload). Nurses are exhausted. Nurses are a very dedicated group, but they are very tired.”

Doering noted colleges are reporting a decrease in applications for nursing programs, with potential students hesitant to enter an often strenuous and stressful field.

Finding solutions

Gundersen’s Edge innovation team assisted in the findings of the workforce report, conducting over 125 hours of interviews with more than 200 nurses, listening to their concerns, frustrations and needs. The hospital took the information to help formulate plans to attract new staff and keep current employees within the health system with incentives, better work-life balance and other initiatives.

Gundersen opened up its “weekend only” policy to allow more individuals to take on Saturday or Sunday shifts for additional pay, with over 180 employees electing to work extra hours. This reduced the need for travel nurses, which, Doering said, “keeps that work at home,” and allows patients to interact with staff familiar to them and the area. Reducing the utilization of travel nurses also saves money.

Gundersen is engaging its employees in decision making and the development of solutions to improve their work experiences with the frontline innovation team.

“We’re listening to our own staff — they are amazing and they know what to do and how to do it but they need our support,” Flisram said.

This includes honoring the sentiment that “work should fit into life, not life should fit into work,” and finding ways to create schedules that work for newer staff as well, rather than using the mentality that the most recent hires take on nights or weekends.

“We are looking at how to change and shift our model to meet these needs,” said Flisram.

Key is following the “five essentials for workplace mental health and wellbeing,” as outlined by the WHA: protection from harm, connection and community, work-life harmony, mattering at work and opportunity for growth.

Gundersen’s career development programs are addressing the last element, offering assistance to advance within the organization.

“More people want additional challenges and to move up faster,” said Flisram. “We have to balance that with having enough patient-facing staff, but if we don’t offer advancement opportunities they might leave for other organizations.”

Added Doering, “In general, we need to continue to anticipate growth, so we want to make sure to invest in our frontline staff.

To draw students and recent graduates into the organization, Gundersen has formed a “strong network of connections” with high schools and colleges, and offers five training programs, for sterile processing, pharmacy technicians, medical assistants, certified nursing assistants and — coming soon to La Crosse — for paramedics.

Some programs cover course fees and then on-site clinical training, and others offer education and training completion while working as a paid full time employee. Those in the pharmacy technician program, for example, after concluding training and taking an examination are promoted to a certified position within the Gundersen system.

“There has been a shift where people are highly motivated to quickly enter the workforce, and they are finding it affordable with our supplemented education expenses or paid trainings,” said Doering.

The WHA is looking to further speed up the hiring process by making the path to licensure less complex, and freeing up staff hours by reducing regulatory requirements.

“Regulation is intended to ensure safe, high-quality care. Not all the rules improve care or safety (but) all of them require time and action by our health care workforce,” the report states. “An average size hospital dedicates 59 full-time equivalent workers to regulatory compliance,” with one in four of those a doctor or nurse who could otherwise be seeing patients.

The WHA is also calling to leverage technology, using computers to automate processes such as scheduling and registration.

The opportunity to work with the WHA and other hospitals that participated in the report, Flisram said, will help shape, improve and enhance the workforce.

“We will continue to partner to learn and share ideas,” said Flisram. “This benefits everyone.”

6 changes that will help you stay healthy as you age 1. Embrace avocados. 2. Opt for plant protein several times a week. 3. Make nuts a go-to snack. 4. Incorporate veggies into every meal. 5. Enjoy berries as a daily staple. 6. Go ahead, enjoy some dark chocolate!