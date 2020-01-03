Gundersen withdraws application for new parking lot in South Side neighborhood

Gundersen Health Systems withdrew its application for a green space to be converted to a parking lot in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood on Thursday.

The City Planning Committee pushed back against the plan earlier in the week because the green space was originally approved in 2014, demolishing two single-family homes, under the conditions it would follow neighborhood development plans.

Those plans did not allow for new parking spaces.

According to the Senior Consultant for Business Services for Gundersen, Laura Olson, the parking lot was an attempt to solve a parking issue for its employees and the neighborhood, but they ultimately wanted to go back to the drawing board.

"After more review, we determined this was not the best solution. We will continue to explore long-term solutions for our neighbors, patients and staff," Olson said in a statement.

Gundersen’s Master Campus Plan is set to come out in February and will detail more of its future development efforts.

