Gundersen's drive through lab administers daily record number of COVID tests

Gundersen Health System saw a daily record at its COVID-19 drive through testing site last week, with demand spiking steadily over the past month.

On Nov. 29, Gundersen administered 536 tests at is testing lab on La Crosse's north side, a record number nearly matched on Dec. 6 at 535. Typically, daily testing numbers are around 400, or nearly 3,000 a week. Gundersen opened the site in October 2020, as of its one year anniversary around 54,000 patient encounters had been made, with 95% of them for COVID testing.

The holiday season, high disease activity, and kids being in school may be factors in recent increased testing demand, says Jennifer Schliep, lab manager for the Gundersen COVID testing drive through. As is occuring at Mayo Clinic Health System's testing site, at times entire families are coming through, and more youth in general are needing testing.

Testing is up across the state, per the Wisconsin Department of Health Service, and Mayo is also seeing a spike, with a 12% increase in testing the week before Thanksgiving. Mayo currently administers between 1,700 to 2,000 tests on a weekly basis.

With La Crosse County still categorized as having very high rates of COVID infection and more holiday gatherings and travel on the horizon, testing demand will likely only increase in the coming weeks. Though Schliep says "The staff are getting pretty burned out," the testing team remains dedicated to the work and individuals with any symptoms are highly urged to seek testing to help reduce infectious spread. Typically test results from Gundersen are available within 24 hours.

Individuals who had COVID tests early in the pandemic may have unpleasant memories of the nasopharyngeal swab, but the current nasal swab tests are less invasive and uncomfortable. The process is quick, with a few rotations of the swab, and individuals remain in the car for the duration.

Individuals must be prescreened either via the nurse telephone line or MyChart online portal or have a doctor's note to procure testing, and need to call the number posted outside the building drive through entrance when they arrive. The site sees high volumes of patients upon opening and again in the late afternoon, so there may be a line of cars if going at those times.

Testing at Gundersen Health System can be scheduled via the MyChart online portal or by calling the Gundersen COVID Nurse Line at 608-775-4465. The drive through testing lab is located at 1207 Mulberry Lane.

Community members seeking testing at Mayo can use the Mayo Clinic App, their Patient Online Services account or call the Mayo COVID nurse telephone line at 507-293-9525.

Information on additional COVID testing sites can be found at https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/testing-information.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.