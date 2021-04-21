Gundersen's drive-through lab now open permanently

After opening last October for an undetermined period, Gundersen Health System is now making its Drive-Thru Lab a permanent site.

The lab, located on La Crosse's Northside at 1207 Mulberry Lane, will now be open year round from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Patients will be able to have lab work done without parking or leaving their vehicle.

“We’re happy to offer our patients this safe, quick and convenient option for lab services,” says Cheryl Peters, clinical manager of Gundersen Lab Services. “Patients do not need an appointment, only a referral for lab services from their healthcare provider. Please stop in for a visit. We’d love to see you.”

Services available at the drive-thru location include routine blood draws, limited home testing supply pick-up and drop-off, fingerstick INR and strep and influenza testing. Those who have been pre-screened for COVID-19 testing, via the MyChart patient portal or by calling Gundersen's COVID Nurse Line at 608-775-4465, can have testing done onsite.

Patients using the Drive-Thru Lab are encouraged to have someone drive them to their appointment. If unaccompanied, patients will be asked to wait 10 minutes before leaving as a safety precaution.