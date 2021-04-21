 Skip to main content
Gundersen's drive-through lab now open permanently
After opening last October for an undetermined period, Gundersen Health System is now making its Drive-Thru Lab a permanent site.

Gundersen drive-up lab

Kitty Levensdoski performs a blood draw on fellow Gundersen Health System employee Lisa Rostad Tuesday during an preview and tour of the health care provider’s new Gundersen Drive-Up Lab at 1207 Mulberry Lane on La Crosse’s North Side.

The lab, located on La Crosse's Northside at 1207 Mulberry Lane, will now be open year round from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Patients will be able to have lab work done without parking or leaving their vehicle. 

“We’re happy to offer our patients this safe, quick and convenient option for lab services,” says Cheryl Peters, clinical manager of Gundersen Lab Services. “Patients do not need an appointment, only a referral for lab services from their healthcare provider. Please stop in for a visit. We’d love to see you.”

Services available at the drive-thru location include routine blood draws, limited home testing supply pick-up and drop-off, fingerstick INR and strep and influenza testing. Those who have been pre-screened for COVID-19 testing, via the MyChart patient portal or by calling Gundersen's COVID Nurse Line at 608-775-4465, can have testing done onsite.

Gundersen drive-up lab

Gundersen Health System’s new Drive-Up Lab has multiple lanes to service patients. The facility will provide flu shots, COVID-19 tests, and other select lab services.

Patients using the Drive-Thru Lab are encouraged to have someone drive them to their appointment. If unaccompanied, patients will be asked to wait 10 minutes before leaving as a safety precaution.

Upon arrival to the lab, patients should call the phone number posted on the signage. Gundersen staff will guide them through the process.

For a list of Gundersen indoor lab services locations, visit gundersenhealth.org/services/lab/hours.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

