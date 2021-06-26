Gundersen's eco initiatives offering health, financial and environmental benefits

Gundersen Health System has always prioritized the health of community members, and over the past 13 years the hospital has added the mission of protecting the environment.
Starting in 2008, Gundersen has taken on a number of renewable energy projects, investing millions into its “Envision” environmental program. In October 2014, Gundersen became the first health care system in the nation to become energy independent, producing more energy than utilized, and this month will break even on their investments in solar, biomass, geothermal, biogas and wind energy.
The health of the earth and the community go hand in hand, Gundersen’s Office of Population Health believes, and around $40 million total was put into some one dozen initiatives through Envision. Gundersen’s sustainability efforts have led to a 54% improvement in operating margins while reducing harmful emissions and consumption of fossil fuels, in addition to supporting the local businesses. The balance of finance and environmental impact is what Corey Zarecki, director of engineering and operations for Envision, refers to as “two-sided green.”
“We look at both and try to balance it,” says Zarecki. “We were fortunate enough to see the relationship between the environment and the local economy and the health of patients before sustainability was a buzzword. We knew it wasn’t going to be a (quick) return. (Gundersen) has been around for around 130 years and we intend to be around for another 130 plus, so we were expecting a 10-plus-year payback on all of these efforts as a whole.”
Jeff Thompson, who served as CEO of Gundersen from 2001 to 2016, was instrumental in starting Envision, and current CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber says it was “a big decision” for Gundersen’s board, which includes non-hospital members, to invest eight figures into conservation, recycling and renewable energy.
“We put a lot of faith into this was the right thing to do from a mission standpoint and a sustainability standpoint too,” says Rathgaber. “We will continue to invest and because of the success, we will do more of it in time for a return. The environment and the region benefit from this as well.”
In 2021, Gundersen anticipates a $4.6 million savings, a sum which will grow each year as the Health System continues to harness wind and solar power and turn wood chips and methane into heat.
Gundersen’s Behavioral Health Building in La Crosse is topped with 375 solar panels, which have almost no maintenance costs, says Alan Eber, manager of facilities, engineering and energy management for Envision. The power is fed directly into the buildings, with excess transferred to the hospital’s onsite power plant. Gundersen’s parking ramp in La Crosse and Sparta and Onalaska clinics are also outfitted with solar panels.
The Sparta clinic, which opened in 2017, was built for efficiency, and not only uses 50% of the energy of a standard clinic, but offsets the remainder with solar energy.
“We’re producing more energy than that building uses,” Zarecki says. “We made a strategic decision that as we grow we are going to do so extraordinarily efficiently, so as we design and build new buildings our goal is to make them net zero buildings.”
The Onalaska clinic is energy independent, with solar power complemented by a partnership with La Crosse County and the landfill, which cools and cleans methane. Gundersen turns the biogas into electricity and heat via a generator. Both the Onalaska hospital and its support services building can be kept heated until the outdoor temperature is below 10 degrees, at which point supplemental energy is needed.
“We’re fortunate to be close to a landfill and we don’t normally say that,” says Zarecki, calling it a great partnership. Gundersen pays the landfill under half what it would cost for natural gas.
“It does cost more to build these buildings that are energy efficient but the long term payback is huge,” says Rathgaber. “When we save it means the people we provide service to save because it helps offset what we have to charge to stay viable. We don’t put it in the bank. We try to use it to the advantage of our patients.”
In La Crosse, around 85% of the hot water needs in Gundersen’s Child Care Center are supplied through a solar hot water heater, and the hospital’s biomass boiler, installed in 2013, supplies the heat for the hospital campus. Gundersen purchases from five area suppliers wood chips left over from rough-cut lumber, which are burned and heat water to create steam and electricity. The boiler brings a half million savings each year, with the hospital spending $600,000 a year on wood chips versus $1.2 million on natural gas.
“Every building that is on this campus here in La Crosse is being heated from this boiler. We use the heat for sterilization, laundry, kitchen — 100% of boiler heat comes from wood scraps,” says Eber. In the winter, the hospital burns three tons of wood per hour.
“We feed the local economy by buying the woodships rather than paying for oil (from out of state),” Rathgaber notes.
Among Gundersen’s other eco installations are geothermal wells, located 400 feet under the Behavioral Health parking lot, which assist with heating and cooling and save 70-80 kBTU, or kilo British thermal units, per square foot each year. Outside of La Crosse County, Gundersen has build two-turbine wind farms in Lewiston, Minn., and Cashton, the latter in partnership with Organic Valley. Combined, the two wind farms generate 9.95 megawatts of energy, which Gundersen and Organic Valley are paid for. Ultimately, Zarecki says, Gundersen would like to use the Lewiston wind power to charge batteries for use at the Winona Clinic.
Gundersen has also found success with chiller/tower optimization, which reduces energy consumption and saves money and retrofitting light fixtures. Enhanced recycling programs include pharmaceutical waste disposal, donations of safe to eat but unused cafeteria foods to the Salvation Army, recycling or reuse of operating room materials and landfill diversion by donating medical supplies, furniture or equipment to charities. For 10 consecutive years, Gundersen has met the 25% recycling and reuse rate of solid waste stream criteria for Practice Greenhealth’s Environmental Leadership Circle, and in 2014 began achieving 45%.
While not a “giant in the industry,” Gundersen has “proven to be a national leader” in sustainability, Rathgaber says, noting that collaborations are crucial to all aspects of success.
“A lot of things we want to do from population health aspect we can’t do by ourselves. So we need expertise and community partnerships,” Rathgaber says. “We do that in homelessness, opioid addiction, adverse childhood experiences, so we love having partnerships with those folks who have the knowledge, and we work together with them. That’s the only way we can solve those complex problems.”
Gundersen, says Zarecki, is becoming more resilient by using solar and battery power, but Rathgaber notes there is no intent to “go off the grid” but rather to positively impact the hospital, community and power companies.
“The less we drain from utilities helps them provide to others. If we do our part they don’t have to build the next big power plant which affects rate payers and the environment, so everyone wins,” Rathgaber says. “We like partnerships where everybody wins.”
The wins are numerous and have made an impression on local, state and national levels, with Envision earning dozens of honors and recognitions, including the Environmental Protection Agency Project of the Year in 2012, the 2013 White House Champion of Change award for Thompson and three Healthcare Without Harm Gold Awards in 2020
“The sustainability project has really informed us on what else we can do on a population health standpoint,” Rathgaber says. “This isn’t taking care of someone’s broken leg, but it is taking care of the health of the community. This is an example of what health systems should be doing to drive community health.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
"The sustainability project has really informed us on what else we can do on a population health standpoint. This isn't taking care of someone's broken leg, but it is taking care of the health of the community."
Dr. Scott Rathgaber, Gundersen Health System CEO