Gundersen's eco initiatives offering health, financial and environmental benefits

“We’re producing more energy than that building uses,” Zarecki says. “We made a strategic decision that as we grow we are going to do so extraordinarily efficiently, so as we design and build new buildings our goal is to make them net zero buildings.”

The Onalaska clinic is energy independent, with solar power complemented by a partnership with La Crosse County and the landfill, which cools and cleans methane. Gundersen turns the biogas into electricity and heat via a generator. Both the Onalaska hospital and its support services building can be kept heated until the outdoor temperature is below 10 degrees, at which point supplemental energy is needed.

“We’re fortunate to be close to a landfill and we don’t normally say that,” says Zarecki, calling it a great partnership. Gundersen pays the landfill under half what it would cost for natural gas.

“It does cost more to build these buildings that are energy efficient but the long term payback is huge,” says Rathgaber. “When we save it means the people we provide service to save because it helps offset what we have to charge to stay viable. We don’t put it in the bank. We try to use it to the advantage of our patients.”